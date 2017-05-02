Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho hopeful of quick return after leg injury

Philippe Coutinho limped off the pitch in the first 15 minutes of the match at Vicarage Road Philippe Coutinho limped off the pitch in the first 15 minutes of the match at Vicarage Road

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho is hopeful of returning to action soon after sustaining a dead leg during the club’s 1-0 Premier League victory over Watford on Monday, the playmaker has said.

The 24-year-old limped off the pitch in the first 15 minutes of the match at Vicarage Road and was replaced by Adam Lallana but manager Juergen Klopp said that the Brazilian had not been badly injured.

“He has a dead leg, hopefully it’s not too serious but of course it’s really painful and no chance (he could continue). Everybody could see he tried hard, but no chance,” Klopp told reporters after the game.

Coutinho posted a picture on Instagram with German team mate Emre Can, whose spectacular overhead kick secured all three points for Liverpool.

“Thanks to all for the support. It isn’t serious,” Coutinho wrote in the caption.

Liverpool, who are third in the table, host Southampton in the league on Sunday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now