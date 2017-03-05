Liverpool win 3-1 over Arsenal after a thrilling encounter at Anfield

Liverpool are third in the Premier League table momentarily after beating Arsenal 3-1. (Source: Reuters) Liverpool are third in the Premier League table momentarily after beating Arsenal 3-1. (Source: Reuters)

Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil have famously been in protracted talks for their new contracts. It is unclear whether that contributed to Arsene Wenger’s team selection against Liverpool or if it was just some tactics for the Arsenal manager. Whatever it is, it has back fired as Arsenal lost 3-1 to Liverpool.

Arsenal do desrve credit for what they did in the first half but in the first half, they looked anything but a team that have been playing together for the last one year. They were absolutely sloppy in defending Liverpool’s breakneck speed counter attacks. Moreover, they committed the cardinal sin of giving Sadio Mane acres of space to run into inside their penalty are and paid the price dearly. The first goal was scored by Roberto Firmino after Mane made a scyther of a pass across the face of goal and the second was scored by the Senegalese himself. Both times, Nacho Monreal was absolutely clueless as to where it is that the former Southampton man is positioned.

In the second half, Alexis Sanchez was brought on and that changed Arsenal completely. Suddenly they looked solid in attack. Liverpool with their leaky defence were under pressure immediatly and that meant that Arsenal had lesser attacks to deal with and were much more free going forward. Sanchez’s impact was finally seen in a tangible way when he nicked one back for Arsenal, his 17th of the season. That brought him back on level terms with Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku at the top of the goal scorer list for the season.

Arsenal then made their intention clear when they brought on Theo Walcott and Lucas Perez. But Liverpool did not back down and it was attack against attack for most of the second half after that. In the end,a quick counter attack ended with Mane putting it into the box and Georgino Wijnaldum netting it.

This result means that Liverpool are momentarily third in the league standings. Manchester City, Manchester United and even Arsenal all have at least a game in hand on them and so, the race for top four is going to be something that will go down the wire this season.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd