Liverpool vs Sevilla, Live UEFA Champions League score: Liverpool 2-1 Sevilla

Liverpool started in the way Liverpool are known to start – in the most unexpected manner possible. They conceded within the first five minutes when Dejan Lovren botched up a text book ball from the side along the ground into the box. But they dusted themselves up and Sevilla could not handle the sheer pace of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. Finally, Roberto Firmino equalised for the home side and Salah put them into the lead.

Liverpool’s defensive frailties have been there for all to see in this match and the games that the Reds have played so far this season. In this match, though, that has thus far been balanced out by the breakneck speed of their counters. Liverpool would have found themselves in an even better situation had Ronerto Firmino managed to convert a penalty kick.

Liverpool vs Sevilla, Live UEFA Champions League score:

Teams:

Liverpool: Karius, Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno, Can, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Subs: Mignolet, Milner, Coutinho, Sturridge, Klavan, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Robertson.

Sevilla: Sergio Rico, Mercado, Pareja, Kjaer, Escudero, Nzonzi, Banega, Pizarro, Jesus Navas, Ben Yedder, Correa.

Subs: Soria, Corchia, Carrico, Krohn-Dehli, Sarabia, Muriel, Vazquez.

