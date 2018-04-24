Liverpool vs Roma Live streaming UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs Roma Live Match Timing in IST TV Channel

Liverpool vs Roma Live streaming UEFA Champions League: Liverpool host Roma in first leg of the UEFA Champions League here. (Source: Reuters) Liverpool vs Roma Live streaming UEFA Champions League: Liverpool host Roma in first leg of the UEFA Champions League here. (Source: Reuters)

Liverpool host Roma at Anfield for the first leg of the Champions League semi-final on Wednesday. Both sides beat much more fancied opposition in the quarters to set up this clash. While Liverpool secured a dominant 5-1 win over a Manchester City side who have made a mockery out of the Premier League this season, Roma sensationally came back from a 4-1 deficit in the first leg against Spanish giants Barcelona to make the aggregate score 4-4 in the second leg and go through on away goals. Liverpool vs Roma is a rare fixture in European football with the two sides having met each other only five times before this. The last match was in the year 2002 and Liverpool won that game 2-0.

When is Liverpool vs Roma, UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg?

Liverpool vs Roma will be played on Wendesday, April 25, 2018. It is the sixth time that the two teams face each other.

Where is Liverpool vs Roma, UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg being played?

The match will be played at Anfield, the home ground of Liverpool.

What time does Liverpool vs Roma, UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg?

The first leg of the semi-final between Liverpool and Roma is scheduled to start at 12.15 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Liverpool vs Roma, UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg?

The match will be broadcast live on Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD.

How do I follow Liverpool vs Roma, UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg live online?

The match can be live streamed on Sony LIV. For Live commentary and updates you can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com

