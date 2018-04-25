Liverpool vs Roma Live score Live streaming Champions League: Liverpool 2-0 Roma in 1st half

Liverpool vs Roma, Live Champions League semi-final score: Mohamed Salah is up against his old club. (Source: Reuters)
Liverpool and Roma dumped two teams who were seen as tournament favourites in spectacular fashion in the Champions League quarter finals to set up a semi-final clash against each other. From what has been seen so far in the tournament and in the two respective leagues that the two sides are perfect spoiles for each other. Liverpool have thrived on their forwards’ ability to attack and create a chance even before the opposition has a chance to react while Roma managed to muzzle Lionel Messi and co. with their switch to 3-4-3 two weeks ago. Liverpool have a tendency to concede from set pieces while Roma love scoring from the same. It will be interesting to see how the two teams align their tactics in a match that their fans never expected to see at the start of this season.
Liverpool vs Roma, UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg:
Liverpool were drawn runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City while Roma were up against a rampaging Barcelona. On paper, and on the basis of form, it was supposed to be City and Barca in the semis. In the case of Liverpool, the first half of that possibility was blown away in the first leg of the quarters itself. Liverpool ended up winning the two-legged fixture 5-1 but if you think Pep Guardiola had it tough, think again. His former charges Barcelona won the first leg 4-1 but that one away goal turned out to be costly. For they were blown away by Roma in the second leg and lost 3-0, with the aggregate score being 4-4 and Roma with the away goal advantage.
GOAL! Liverpool 2-0 Roma (Salah 45 1)
Clearance, counter, Salah; Liverpool lead 2-0. Roberto Firmino picks up the ball and runs all the way to the Roma half, Salah is ahead of him and Firmino makes the pass, Salah chips it over the keeper who comes off his line and the ball rolls into goal in the most painfully slow way for the Roma defenders.
GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Roma (Salah 36 mins)
Who else but Mo Salah! Drives into the box, cuts it and attempts a curler at the far post, Allison dives but he simply can't get to it. Salah puts up his hands apologetically, he doesn't celebrate but Anfield is bouncing.
KICK OFF
It's Roma who get us up and running. Kevin Strootman forces the first save of the match with a shot from 20 yards out at Laurius Karius' goal. Moments later, Salah forces a save from Alisson. A shot on target each then.
TEAMS!
Liverpool: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Milner, Salah, Firmino, Mané. Subs: Mignolet, Clyne, Wijnaldum, Klavan, Moreno, Ings, Solanke.
Roma: Alisson, Fazio, Manolas, Juan Jesus, Florenzi, De Rossi, Strootman, Kolarov, Under, Nainggolan, Dzeko. Subs: Skorupski, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Perotti, Schick, Gonalons, Bruno Peres, El Shaarawy.
Referee: Felix Brych.
Liverpool are absolutely harrowing the Roma defence now. Lovren hits the post from with a header from a corner. Moments later, Saido Mane is put in but Fazio comes in to block away any space for a shot. Then, Wijnaldum takes a shot from a cross into the box and Allison does well to save it.
Mane puts it in the back of the net but he is declared offside. Replays show that he was clearly ahead of the Roma defensive line.
Liverpool swarming around Roma now. Salah cuts in from the right and takes a shot at the far post that Allison does well to palm away. Roma clear away the corner, Van Dijk puts it back in but Roma manage to take care of it.
Two close chances for Mane! The first is when he sets himself free from Fazio with a lovely touch and finds himself one on one with the keeper, he ends up missing the target. The second is when Firmino cuts in from the right and Mane ends up skying a tap in. The second one was very poor work from the Senegalese.
Liverpool with a sustained period of possession after Mane wins a free kick 25 yards out. The attack fizzes out when a cross aimed at Firmino is collected by the Roma keeper.
Kolarov latches on to a ball cleared by Liverpool after a corner and lazers in a shot from 25 yards, it goes straight to Karius but the keeper is unable to palm it away properly. Thankfully for him, the ball deflects off his fingers to the bar. That was a powerful shot from Kolarov but if it did go in that would have been a proper howler from Karius.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had to be taken off the pitch after he injured himself while attempting a tackle on Aleksandar Kolarov. He has been subbed off for Georginio Wijnaldum
And it was Roma 'fans' who caused it, from what can be seen on Twitter.
Roberto Firmino, Andrew Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dejan Lovren and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were all rested for Saturday's match against West brom and they are all back. Roma, meanwhile, seem to have stuck with the 3-4-3 that was so deadly against Barcelona. Meanwhile, there have been some incredible images coming in from Anfield.
Among the antonyms of the word 'Ridiculous' is 'Sensible'. If the Champions League quarter finals were 'Sensible', Cristiano Ronaldo's goals against Juventus would have included either tap-ins, headers, penalties or all of them. It wouldn't have included an overhead kick that sent the football world into a tizzy. If the quarters were 'Sensible' then Juventus wouldn't have overturned a 3-0 deficit at the Santiago Bernebeu, only to concede a penalty in the final minute.
If that particular round of this season's Champions League was 'Sensible' Manchester City would have managed a hard fought, but rather deserved win over Liverpool over two legs instead of being blown away in every sense of the term. A 'Sensible' quarter final would have also seen Barcelona adding four more goals to the 4-1 advantage they held in the first leg instead of conceding three and being dumped out by Roma.
So lets stick to 'Ridiculous' then as we prepare to take in whatever wonders the semi-final has in store for us. First up is Liverpool vs Roma, a fixture that has occured only five times before in the history of competitive football in Europe. The last time it happened was in 2002 and Liverpool won that game 2-0.