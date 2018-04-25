Liverpool vs Roma Live score Live streaming Champions League: Liverpool 2-0 Roma in 1st half

Welcome to the Champions League semi-final that was never supposed to happen

Among the antonyms of the word 'Ridiculous' is 'Sensible'. If the Champions League quarter finals were 'Sensible', Cristiano Ronaldo's goals against Juventus would have included either tap-ins, headers, penalties or all of them. It wouldn't have included an overhead kick that sent the football world into a tizzy. If the quarters were 'Sensible' then Juventus wouldn't have overturned a 3-0 deficit at the Santiago Bernebeu, only to concede a penalty in the final minute.

If that particular round of this season's Champions League was 'Sensible' Manchester City would have managed a hard fought, but rather deserved win over Liverpool over two legs instead of being blown away in every sense of the term. A 'Sensible' quarter final would have also seen Barcelona adding four more goals to the 4-1 advantage they held in the first leg instead of conceding three and being dumped out by Roma.

So lets stick to 'Ridiculous' then as we prepare to take in whatever wonders the semi-final has in store for us. First up is Liverpool vs Roma, a fixture that has occured only five times before in the history of competitive football in Europe. The last time it happened was in 2002 and Liverpool won that game 2-0.