Liverpool vs Manchester City: When and where to watch UEFA Champions League match, TV channel, live streaming, time in IST

The Champions League quarter-final between Liverpool and Manchester City is one of the most anticipated games of the season pitting the Premier League’s runaway leaders against the top scorers in Europe’s elite competition. Liverpool remain the only team that has been able to beat City in their runaway Premier League title. It is a confrontation between two of Europe’s most charismatic, high-profile managers in Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp and City’s Pep Guardiola as well as the two best attacking sides in the Premier League. (English Premier League Home | Fixtures | Standings/Table)

When is Liverpool vs Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League?

Liverpool vs Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League will be played on Wednesday, April 5, 2018.

What time is the kickoff between Liverpool vs Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League?

The kickoff for Liverpool vs Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League is at 12.15 AM IST.

Where is Liverpool vs Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League?

Liverpool vs Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League will be played at the Anfield.

Which channel will air Liverpool vs Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League?

Liverpool vs Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD.

How do I live stream Liverpool vs Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League online?

The match between Liverpool vs Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League will be streamed live on SonyLiv. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here on IndianExpress.com.

