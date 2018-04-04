Liverpool vs Manchester City Live score Live streaming Champions League: Sadio Mane makes it Liverpool 3-0 Manchester City

‘How to stop Mohamed Salah?’ is the one question that must have given Pep Guardiola some irritatingly sleepless nights. The Egyptian forward has added a different dimension to Liverpool’s attack this season and stopping him brings up the risk of letting Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane run amock. If there is a department where City have an opening, it is Liverpool’s disproportionately leaky defence, one that they almost overwhelmed during their 4-3 defeat in the Premier League. City have looked invincible for a better part of this season and are ahead of Liverpool by a whopping 18 points ahead of them on the league standings, thus making them the obvious favourites. Anfield, though, is one place from where they returned with no points. Two of the most entertaining Premier League teams going head to head in a Champions League quarter-final. This should be a two-legged humdinger.
Robertson intercepts a pass inside his own half and then charges forward, gets past Otamendi, and he takes the shot, Fernandinho is there to block him.
Sensational, stunning, incredible, unbelievable - goodness knows which adjective can describe what is happening here. Liverpool are absolutely reducing Manchester City into pieces. Firmino wins the ball and gives it to Salah, his first cross is blocked but he makes his way in from the right and crosses again, Mane rises and turns it into the net. Manchester City, runaway leaders in the Premier League, have been hung out to dry at Anfield. How can any team get back from this?
Yesterday, there was the Ronaldo bicycle kick , today it is Oxlade-Chamberlain's thunderbolt. The quarter finals are providing content after content for highlight reels. Manchester City are looking anything but the side that has taken the Premier League for a ride this season. They are unable to hold on to the ball and are losing possession to some very silly mistakes, Liverpool meanwhile almost got a third had it not been for Mane not able to control a cross.
SCREAMER ALERT! Oxlade-Chamberlain whips it in from around 25 yards out and the ball crashes into the top left corner. Manchester City have been Liverpool-ized. Milner passes it to Oxlade-Chamberlain and no one, absolutely no one, was ready for what happened next. The shot was so powerful that it had already bounced off the net by the time Ederson moved.
They need just one little break don't they. Mohamed Salah picks up the ball from midfield and races down the right, gets inside Laporte and makes his way into the box before passing it to Firmino whose shot is blocked. It comes to Kyle Walker but he takes maybe a second too long to turn and clear it, Firmino toes the ball to Salah in that time and the Egyptian fires it into the middle of the net. Liverpool ahead.
There have been a few forays into the box from Manchester City but Liverpool haven't let them a clear way through so far. City have done the same to Liverpool.
....on the bus bashing more than anything else. Jurgen Klopp says that he doesn't understand that, "I really don’t understand that" because when they came through it was very positive, and that City came after them, "When we came through it was very positive and we didn’t know what had happened before - City went ahead of us." Well the difference might be that they are Manchester City and you are not. But he does say sorry for Liverpool. "For Liverpool I have to say sorry.”
Pep Guardiola thanks Jurgen for his words, "I want to say thank you to Jürgen for his words." He says that they did not expect this after what happened at Dortmund last season and that fortunately no one is hurt. "We did not expect this [attack] after what happened last year at Dortmund. Fortunately no one’s health has been hurt." But of course he knows that this is not Liverpool. "I know that is not Liverpool. I know the history of the club is much bigger than these four, five or ten guys.”
More images have come since that first update. While they do look quite stunning, projectiles have been hurled at it too. We can see something dripping down the windshield of the bus in one of the images. Don't know if Liverpool will have some answering to do after all that.
Anfield had got him properly riled up during City's last visit and, at first glance, Guardiola may have been taking a preventive measure here, considering Liverpool fans are more rabid than they were the last time. But the tactical side of it is understandable, Guardiola would want more muscle to cut out the supply lines to Liverpool's Bobby, Mo and Saddy. It will be interesting to see what Sterling would do if he does come on later in the match.
Liverpool: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Lovren, Robertson; Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Mané, Firmino, Salah
Subs: Mignolet, Clyne, Masterson, Wijnaldum, Moreno, Ings, Solanke
Man City: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Kompany, Laporte ; Gundogan, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, D Silva; Jesus, Sané
Subs: Bravo, Danilo, Delph, Stones, Sterling, Zinchenko, B Silva
Manchester City have conquered practically every club in the Premier League this season, except for Liverpool (at Anfield at least). Even if they went behind and a win, or even a draw looked impossible, they have somehow found a way back and, more often than not, come away with all three points, except against Liverpool. Their slick, almost hypnotic build up has been so lethal that oppositions have looked almost reluctant to stage an attack themselves while playing against City, except Liverpool. The Reds are the only team to have beaten Manchester City in the Premier League so far, and only the third team after footballing heavyweights like Shakhtar Donetsk and Wigan Athletic.
That this is going to be a real feast to the eyes, is a known fact to anyone who have followed even a little bit of Premier League football this season. Meanwhile, Liverpool fans are letting the City players know that this match is different from the one they had played a few days ago. For example, this is what the Premier League leaders' team bus had to navigate on its way to the stadium (Image Source: Reuters)