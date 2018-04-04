Liverpool vs Manchester City Live score Live streaming Champions League: Sadio Mane makes it Liverpool 3-0 Manchester City

Liverpool vs Manchester City Live score Live streaming UEFA Champions League: Stopping Mohamed Salah will go a long way in City’s bid to reach the semi-finals. Liverpool vs Manchester City Live score Live streaming UEFA Champions League: Stopping Mohamed Salah will go a long way in City’s bid to reach the semi-finals.

‘How to stop Mohamed Salah?’ is the one question that must have given Pep Guardiola some irritatingly sleepless nights. The Egyptian forward has added a different dimension to Liverpool’s attack this season and stopping him brings up the risk of letting Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane run amock. If there is a department where City have an opening, it is Liverpool’s disproportionately leaky defence, one that they almost overwhelmed during their 4-3 defeat in the Premier League. City have looked invincible for a better part of this season and are ahead of Liverpool by a whopping 18 points ahead of them on the league standings, thus making them the obvious favourites. Anfield, though, is one place from where they returned with no points. Two of the most entertaining Premier League teams going head to head in a Champions League quarter-final. This should be a two-legged humdinger.

When and where to watch the match?

The match is being broadcast on Sony Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD. It starts at 12:15 AM IST. It can be streamed live on Sony LIV.

Liverpool vs Manchester City, Live UEFA Champions League quarter final score:

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd