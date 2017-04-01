Live football score, Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League: Everton seek revenge in the Merseyside derby

Live football score, Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League: Liverpool is curently fourth in the Premier League standing. Live football score, Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League: Liverpool is curently fourth in the Premier League standing.

The international football action is done and the focus is back to league football and what better way to get things underway than with a Liverpool vs Everton – the Merseyside derby. Both teams comes into the contest with plenty of injury concerns; for Liverpool, Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana and Daniel Sturridge are unavailable and for the visiting Toffees Morgan Schneiderlin, Seamus Coleman, James McCarthy and Ramiro Funes Mori are on the casualty list. The Reds haven’t lost to Everton at Anfield in 18 years and would be eager to continue that streak while extending the six-point lead over their city rivals. Catch live scores and updates from Liverpool vs Everton from Anfield in the English Premier League.

Liverpool vs Everton Live score and updates:

1645 hrs IST: Everton boss Ronald Koeman: “Three at the back is the best way to press Liverpool. We need an offensive mentality today”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp: “It’s a derby and you need to be ready for a real fight so it makes sense to bring in a guy like Lucas”

1635 hrs IST: Pretty young lineup for Everton. Matthew Pennington, at 22, playing his first senior appearance since May and first Merseyside derby appearance. What a game to come back for!

1623 hrs IST: Lukaku will pose a big threat to Liverpool defence and goal. He’s produced the goods already and should have been the first name on Koeman’s team list

1622 hrs IST: TEAMS:

Liverpool XI: Mignolet; Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner; Lucas, Can, Wijnaldum; Mane, Firmino, Coutinho

Everton XI: Robles; Williams, Jagielka, Pennington; Holgate, Gueye, Davies, Baines; Barkley, Calvert-Lewin; Lukaku

1615 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog for Liverpool vs Everton. Good bye international break, welcome back league football! And what blockbuster way to restart things. Everton wish to break their poor run at Anfield while Liverpool will try and surge despite notable absentees.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd