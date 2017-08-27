Only in Express
  • Liverpool vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, live streaming

Liverpool vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, live streaming

Liverpool host Arsenal in the Premier League as both the sides look for positive results before the players go into the international break. Liverpool won both of their Premier league meetings.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 27, 2017 3:08 am
Liverpool defeated Arsenal on both the occasions in the previous Premier League edition. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

Liverpool host Arsenal in the Premier League as both the sides look for positive results before the players go into the international break. Liverpool won both of their Premier league meetings while 20 goals being scored in last four encounters at Anfield. Arsenal will be relying on Alexis Sanchez and Laurent Koscielny, while Sanchez will be making his first appearance after recovering from an injury. Meanwhile, Arsenal have lost eight of their last 13 Premier League away matches.

When is the Premier League match between Liverpool vs Arsenal?

Liverpool meet Arsenal for the first time in the ongoing Premier League. The Reds will square off against the Gunners on Sunday, August 27.

What time is the Premier League match between Liverpool vs Arsenal?

The live broadcast of the Premier League match between Liverpool vs Arsenal will start at 8:30 PM (IST)

What channel will air the Premier League match between Liverpool vs Arsenal?

The Premier League match between Liverpool vs Arsenal will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Sect 1 HD.

Where is the Premier League match between Liverpool vs Arsenal?

The Premier League match between Liverpool vs Arsenal will be played at the Anfield, Liverpool.

How do I follow the Premier League match between Liverpool vs Arsenal live online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here in IndianExpress.com.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 26, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 48 -->
24
Zone A - Match 48
FT
26
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Puneri Paltan beat U Mumba (26-24)
Aug 27, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 49 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 49
Aug 27, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 50 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 50

R Ashwin is also part of the ODI team which we are looking at 