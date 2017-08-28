Liverpool vs Arsenal: Our performance was absolutely disastrous, says Arsene Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger looks dejected. (Source: Reuters) Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger looks dejected. (Source: Reuters)

After Liverpool thrashed a woeful Arsenal 4-0 at home, a dejected Arsene Wenger said in the post-match press conference that the Gunners’ performance was absolutely disastrous and that it was a tough day for the team, whome he said was punished.

Wenger said, “The result is a consequence of our performance. We were not good enough. We were beaten everywhere physically, in the end I believe we made it easier for them, and the mistakes gave them a cushion. Our performance was absolutely disastrous. Not to become too emotional, we have to take some distance, and there are some reasons behind it, and the players now go on their international break, but we do have to take the consequences of our performance today.”

“If you find a manager who is happy with that performance today, I wish you good luck. The emotions are negative, but it’s not the right moment to talk about that.”

When the Frenchman was asked about ‘Wenger Out’ chants at Anfield, he replied, “I don’t want to answer that, that’s part of the crowd’s feelings. If I am the problem, I am sorry, but I believe all together we lose. The only thing we can do is come back and give them a better level of performance.”

“Everything. From the first to the last minute, not physically, not technically not mentally we were not at the level and we were punished. It was a tough day. You can analyse the chances we gave away but overall the performance was not at the requested level,” he said.

