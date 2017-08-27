Liverpool vs Arsenal Live: The Reds lead 2-0 against Arsene Wenger’s men

Only in Express
Liverpool vs Arsenal live: The Reds will hope to add to Arsene Wenger's woes as they host Arsenal at the Anfield in the most awaited Premier League fixture of the week. Follow for live updates and scores.

August 27, 2017
Alexis Sanchez, arsenal, arsenal vs liverpool Alexis Sanchez had missed the first three games of the season. (Source: AP File)
Liverpool host Arsenal at the Anfield in the most awaited Premier League match of this week as both the sides look for positive results before the players go into the international break. While Jurgen Klopp’s side won the first two domestic league games against Crystal Palace and Hoffenheim, Arsenal started another season with ‘Wenger Out’ chants, having lost to Stoke City 1-0 after managing to win the opening game against Leicester City 4-3. In the highlight of the match, Alexis Sanchez will be making his first season appearance from an injury as the Gunners hope to bounce back from their loss to Stoke last week. Follow this page for live updates and scores.

Liverpool vs Arsenal live:

2048 hrs IST: GOAL! And Mane doubles the lead. The first half is going strong for Jurgen Klopp’s side. Liverpool 2-0 Arsenal.

2048 hrs IST: GOAL! Firmino of Liverpool scores after a superb pass from Joe Gomez. The hosts make the most of home advantage to celebrate an early lead in the 17th minute.

2037 hrs IST: The game begins.

Liverpool: Karius, Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno, Can, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane.
Subs: Milner, Sturridge, Grujic, Klavan, Solanke, Ward, Alexander-Arnold

Arsenal: Cech, Holding, Koscielny, Monreal, Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ozil, Welbeck, Sanchez.

Subs: Lacazette, Giroud, Ospina, Walcott, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Coquelin.

2018 hrs IST: Welcome to our live coverage of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal.

