Liverpool vs Arsenal: At one point I wanted to leave, says Thierry Henry

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry called the match between the Gunners and Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday ‘unwatchable’ and said that he wanted to get up at one point and leave as the Reds thrashed Arsenal 4-0 at home.

Henry said that he understands why Alexis Sanchez, who has voiced his desire to leave the club, does not want to stay with the Arsene Wenger-run team anymore. Henry told Sky Sports, “Why would he stay after watching this? After this type of performance? That is why they [Sanchez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain] are not renewing their contracts. There is something wrong with Arsenal at the minute.”

“It was unwatchable, at one point I wanted to leave. I don’t relate to the team and I don’t think a lot of the fans do. That is a problem. The word I have used for a long time is comfort. Everything is comfortable at Arsenal. Everyone can stay, you don’t try to find out the player you can be, it’s ok to play well, and if you’re not playing well there’s not the pressure you should have at a big club.”

“You are not even competing. It’s on them to change it, but everything is nice and it cannot be like that. It’s painful,” said Henry. “It’s how they lose. It’s always the same. You have seen it before. Everything you see reminds me of what has happened for the last 10 years.”

“I knew what would happen today, I knew what was going to happen against Leicester [4-3 win], I knew what was going to happen at Stoke [1-0 defeat]… I am not that shocked, that’s what I expected today unfortunately. But still when you see it you are like: “No. Not really again!” added Henry.

