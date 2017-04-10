Liverpool to play a friendly with Sydney FC in May

Liverpool has visited Australia twice in the past four years. (Source: Reuters) Liverpool has visited Australia twice in the past four years. (Source: Reuters)

Liverpool will play the A-League’s Sydney FC in a football friendly at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium on May 24, three days after its final match of the season in the English Premier League.

The New South Wales state government and Liverpool confirmed the exhibition match at a news conference Monday.

Liverpool has visited Australia twice in the past four years, beating the Melbourne Victory 2-0 in front of 95,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2013 and Adelaide United and Brisbane in a 2015 double-header.

Former Liverpool star Ian Rush said “this is the first time the lads have played in Sydney and they’re really looking forward to a great match against one of Australia’s best A-league teams in Sydney.”

The match precedes celebrations of Liverpool’s 125th anniversary.

Sydney has clinched top place in the A-League heading into the playoffs.

