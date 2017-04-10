Latest News

Liverpool to play a friendly with Sydney FC in May

Liverpool will play the A-League's Sydney FC in a football friendly at Sydney's ANZ Stadium on May 24.

By: AP | Sydney | Published:April 10, 2017 3:26 pm
Liverpool has visited Australia twice in the past four years. (Source: Reuters)

Liverpool will play the A-League’s Sydney FC in a football friendly at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium on May 24, three days after its final match of the season in the English Premier League.

The New South Wales state government and Liverpool confirmed the exhibition match at a news conference Monday.

Liverpool has visited Australia twice in the past four years, beating the Melbourne Victory 2-0 in front of 95,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2013 and Adelaide United and Brisbane in a 2015 double-header.

Former Liverpool star Ian Rush said “this is the first time the lads have played in Sydney and they’re really looking forward to a great match against one of Australia’s best A-league teams in Sydney.”

The match precedes celebrations of Liverpool’s 125th anniversary.

Sydney has clinched top place in the A-League heading into the playoffs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

Best of Express

Rishabh Pant's effort after huge loss speaks of the stuff he is made of 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

8th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 10, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

9th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 11, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Delhi Daredevils

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

10th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 12, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

11th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 13, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

12th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 14, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru