Liverpool to compensate fans who bought Philippe Coutinho replica shirt

After both the clubs confirmed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho by Barcelona in the third most expensive transfer ever, Liverpool announced in a generous move that they would compensate those who bought a 2017-18 replica shirt with Coutinho’name and number.

Supporters will be given a £50 voucher once the move is completed. The Merseyside club statement said, “In order to avail of this offer, qualifying supporters should present their 2017-18 Coutinho replica shirt at any official club store where the voucher will be issued. The shirt will not be retained but proof of purchase will be required.”

Manchester City acted in a similar fashion in 2015 when striker Sergio Aguero’s squad number got changed from 16 to 10.

Barcelona agreed to sign the Brazilian star Coutinho from Liverpool for 160 million euros in the third richest deal of all time after Paris Saint Germain’s Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

After the move was finalised, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said, “It is with great reluctance that we — as a team and club — prepare to say farewell to a good friend, a wonderful person and a fantastic player in Philippe Coutinho. It is no secret that Philippe has wanted this move to happen since July, when Barcelona first made their interest known. Philippe was insistent with me, the owners and even his teammates this was a move he was desperate to make happen.”

