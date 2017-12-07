Top Stories

Liverpool report alleged racist abuse of Rhian Brewster

Rhian Brewster has alleged he was racially abused by a Spartak Moscow player during a UEFA Youth League game on Wednesday and the club have reported the incident to European soccer's governing body.

By: Reuters | Published: December 7, 2017 12:26 pm
A club spokesman said Liverpool had “followed the proper procedure by reporting the alleged incident to UEFA”. (Source:  Express photo by Partha Paul)
Top News

Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster has alleged he was racially abused by a Spartak Moscow player during a UEFA Youth League game on Wednesday and the club have reported the incident to European soccer’s governing body.

The England Under-17 international had to be calmed down by team mates and staff at the end of the match and Brewster informed referee Mohammed Al-Hakim about the incident during the closing stages of Liverpool’s 2-0 win, the BBC reported.

A club spokesman said Liverpool had “followed the proper procedure by reporting the alleged incident to UEFA”.

Liverpool Under-19 coach Steven Gerrard told the Liverpool Echo: “It’s difficult for me to comment on it right now. It’s something that the club will look into and deal with.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    I went everywhere with Pollard. That’s why I call him ‘a brother from another mother' 
    indian super league 2017 schedule

    indian super league 2017 points table