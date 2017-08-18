Liverpool reject third bid from Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho is targeted by Barcelona. Philippe Coutinho is targeted by Barcelona.

In the latest transfer news, Premier League club Liverpool have rejected a third bid of €125m (£114m) from Spanish giants Barcelona for their striker Philippe Coutinho.

After the departure of Neymar from the Camp Nou in a world transfer record to French club Paris Saint Germain, Barca strengthened their bid for the 25-year old, who had even sent a transfer request to Liverpool’s sporting director Michael Edwards.

This comes a day after Pep Segura, Barcelona’s manager of sport for football, claimed that deals for Coutinho and Borussia Dortmund striker Ousmane Dembele ‘are very close.’

The Reds, who bought Coutinho from Inter Milan for £8.5m in 2013 are intent to not let go of the Brazilian, who scored 14 goals last season for the Premier League club. In January, he signed a new five-year deal with Liverpool but had expressed his desire to play for the Catalans.

The Brazilian did not play the opening match of the season under Jurgen Klopp due to a back injury and will also be missing out in the next match against Crystal Palace. In an interview on Thursday, “They expect a lot from us after what we did last season. I am fine with the situation and am very positive about the project of Liverpool. I don’t see a lot of reasons for a player to leave the club.”

