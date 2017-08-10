Liverpool reject Barcelona’s 100 million euros bid for Philippe Coutinho: Reports

Barcelona want Philippe Coutinho to replace Neymar. Barcelona want Philippe Coutinho to replace Neymar.

Liverpool reportedly stuck to their stand on Wednesday that their striker Philippe Coutinho is not for sale when they rejected the second bid from Spanish giants Barcelona for 100 million euros (£90 million).

The Reds, who bought Coutinho from Inter Milan for £8.5m in 2013 are intent to not let go of the Brazilian, who scored 14 goals last season for the Premier League club. In January, he signed a new five-year deal with Liverpool but had expressed his desire to play for the Catalans.

After Neymar’s departure from the club to Paris Saint Germain in a record 222 million euros deal, Barca had stepped up their bid to get a forward that can replace the void left by Neymar. Last weekend, the Spanish club directors are in England to close the deal.

On Tuesday, there were reports that Barcelona directors Oscar Grau, Raul Sanllehi and Javier Bordas were in England to close a deal on the 25-year old Coutinho. The Spanish club’s initial bid was at £70m.

According to a Mirror.co.uk report, Barcelona are even ready to offer a player to exchange of Coutinho. The report further suggests that the player being offered by Barceclona is reportedly Andre Gomes, who joined the club from Valencia in 2016 but failed to impress.

