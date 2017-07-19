Liverpool players pay tribute to Lucas Leiva; watch video

Liverpool players paid tribute to Lucas Leiva for 10 years with the club. Liverpool players paid tribute to Lucas Leiva for 10 years with the club.

In an emotional video posted by the club from their official Twitter handle on Tuesday, Liverpool players paid tribute to Lucas Leiva for his 10 years with the club. The Brazilian has now joined Lazio for a reported £5million.

The video, which has the entire squad standing together in the dressing room, starts with captain Jordan Henderson who says, “Lucas, on behalf of all the lads, we just want to say thank you for everything you’ve done for us as a team. We wish you all the best for the future and hope to see you soon.”

Daniel Sturridge went next and said, “I just want to say thank you for helping me to settle into the club, you made it easy for myself and also for a lot of the foreign players who have joined the club, especially the ones who couldn’t speak English. You allowed them to settle in really well. I want to say a big thank you for that also, and I wish you and your family a nice life in Rome and I’m sure you’re going to enjoy yourself.”

Vice captain James Milner added: “I’m going to miss you mate, I think you’ve been a massive part of this dressing room, even in the couple of years that I’ve been here. On and off the field you’ve helped us settle in, you and your family as well, with kids parties and other social gatherings you’ve had for the boys. “You’re a massive part of that and helping the team spirit so we will miss you and good luck out there and I hope you enjoy it.”

Speaking in Spanish, Alberto Moreno remarks: “I’d like to thank you for everything you did for us and taught us. As I told you, I know this change is a very good one for you. You and your family will enjoy Rome. We will miss you.”

