Latest News

Liverpool not selling Philippe Coutinho, says Juergen Klopp

Juergen Klopp has quashed speculation linking midfielder Philippe Coutinho with a move to Barcelona in the summer.

By: Reuters | Published:May 11, 2017 1:24 pm
Juergen Klopp, Philippe Coutinho, Coutinho, Liverpool, Barcelona, Coutinho transfer, football, sports news, Indian Express Juergen Klopp said that there were no plans to sell Philippe Coutinho. (Source: Reuters)

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has quashed speculation linking midfielder Philippe Coutinho with a move to Barcelona in the summer, highlighting the fact the player had put pen to paper on a contract extension until 2020 in January.

“When did he sign his new contract?” Klopp told British media. “There are absolutely no plans (to sell).

“What our owners say is there is the absolute opportunity not to sell anybody if we do not want to. That means we can bring in other players and it is a good situation. We have a stable squad with a good basis.

“We want to bring a few in with fresh blood, but nobody will leave us without our say so I am completely relaxed about this.”

Liverpool are third in the league on 70 points with two games left. They will secure a top-four spot if they win both their remaining games but have no room for error with Manchester City (69 points) and Arsenal (66 points) hot on their heels each with a game in hand.

Injured forward Sadio Mane was confident Liverpool would secure a spot in next season’s Champions League.

“It’s frustrating being out and having to watch, but my team mates are still doing a great job on the pitch,” he added. “I am very confident that they will get the points we need from the final two matches to get us in the top four.

“We have a great manager and he knows what is required. We all want to get this club into the Champions League.”

Liverpool travel to 12th-placed West Ham United on Sunday and end the season with a home game against relegated Middlesbrough.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Vijender Singh hasn’t won even half a major title 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

51st T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 11, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

52nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 12, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

53rd T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 13, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Green Park, Kanpur

54th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 13, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

55th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 14, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kings XI Punjab

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune