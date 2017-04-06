Latest News

Liverpool held to draw by Bournemouth with late equaliser

Liverpool were denied a fourth win in five matches by a late goal from Bournemouth's Joshua King.

April 6, 2017
liverpool, liverpool vs bournemouth, liverpool premier league, premier league table, football news, sports news, indian express Liverpool’s hopes of a fourth win in their last five matches were shredded by Joshua King’s late intervention. (Source: AP)

Liverpool’s hopes of a top-four Premier League finish were dented when Bournemouth’s Joshua King stabbed home an 86th-minute equaliser to rescue a 2-2 draw at Anfield on Wednesday.

The hosts, who stay third on 60 points, fell behind after seven minutes thanks to a howler from midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, whose back pass played in Benik Afobe to round the keeper and slot home.

Only a terrific challenge from James Milner prevented Afobe doubling the visitors’ lead, but Liverpool regrouped and were level five minutes before halftime as Philippe Coutinho threaded home from 10 metres after being played in by Roberto Firmino.

Wijnaldum redeemed himself with a perfect cross for Divock Origi to head Liverpool ahead just before the hour, but the Merseysiders’ hopes of a fourth win in their last five matches were shredded by King’s late intervention.

