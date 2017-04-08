Latest News

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane set for knee surgery, out for season

Mane limped off after hurting his knee in a challenge during the Merseyside derby against Everton.

By: AP | England | Published:April 8, 2017 3:31 pm
Sadio Mane, Mane, Sadio Mane injury, liverpool, liverpool injuries, football news, sports news, indian express Sadio Mane picked up the injury against Everton after scoring in the opening half. (Source: Reuters)

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is to undergo surgery on a left knee injury and has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says the need for surgery means “it’s clear, season over.”

Mane, Liverpool’s top scorer this season with 13 league goals, limped off after hurting his knee in a challenge during the Merseyside derby against Everton on Saturday.

Without Mane, Liverpool drew 2-2 at home to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. Liverpool is third in the standings with seven games left as the team chases Champions League qualification.

Klopp’s team won once in seven matches when Mane was last absent for a long period, in January, at the African Nations Cup with Senegal.

