Liverpool face anxious wait over Mohamed Salah injury

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah celebrates with Roberto Firmino and Andrew Robertson after scoring their first goal. (Source: Reuters) Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah celebrates with Roberto Firmino and Andrew Robertson after scoring their first goal. (Source: Reuters)

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has assured Jurgen Klopp he’s “all fine, all good” after picking up an injury during the Champions League clash with Manchester City, yet the manager admits he is concerned over the fitness of his leading scorer.

Salah limped off seven minutes after the interval at Anfield on Wednesday, after the Egyptian had scored the opening goal in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Pep Guardiola’s side in the first leg of the quarter-final.

Klopp confirmed the 25-year-old, who has scored 38 goals for Liverpool in all competitions this season, will be assessed in the coming days ahead of their Premier League clash against local rivals Everton at Goodison Park.

“About Mo, I don’t know in the moment,” Klopp told reporters. “He came to the sideline and said he feels sometimes, something. That was enough for me to not even ask the doctor how he was, so we immediately took him off the pitch.

“After the game I asked him and he said, ‘I will be good, it will be fine’. But now we have to wait for the real diagnosis, not Mo’s self-diagnosis.”

Liverpool will defend their three-goal advantage against City in the return leg at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

