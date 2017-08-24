Liverpool dispatches Hoffenheim, back in Champions League

Liverpool advanced 6-3 on aggregate and will be placed in the pot of third seeds in Thursday’s draw. (Source: Reuters) Liverpool advanced 6-3 on aggregate and will be placed in the pot of third seeds in Thursday’s draw. (Source: Reuters)

Liverpool sealed its return to the Champions League group stage after a two-season absence by beating Hoffenheim 4-2 on Wednesday, producing a devastating attacking display without star playmaker Philippe Coutinho.

Emre Can scored goals either side of Mo Salah’s tap-in as the five-time European champions surged 3-0 ahead after just 21 minutes at Anfield, before Roberto Firmino added a fourth in the second half against his old club.

Liverpool advanced 6-3 on aggregate and will be placed in the pot of third seeds in Thursday’s draw, as England’s fifth representative in Europe’s elite club competition.

Coutinho remains missing for Liverpool officially both ill and injured amid sustained interest from Barcelona. But the Reds didn’t miss the Brazil playmaker against Hoffenheim, which left itself open at the back in an attempt to recover from a 2-1 first-leg deficit.

The German team, playing in Europe for the first time this season, could not handle Liverpool’s front three of Salah, Firmino and the electric Sadio Mane.

Running onto Mane’s backheel, Can scored with a deflected shot in the 10th minute and Salah bundled in a rebound from close range in the 18th after Georginio Wijnaldum sidefooted against the post. Then, in another counterattack featuring a backheel from Mane, Firmino dug out a cross to the far post that the unmarked Can volleyed into the net.

With his team now needing five goals to progress, Hoffenheim’s 30-year-old coach, Julian Nagelsmann, threw on an extra attacker in the 24th minute and Mark Uth had an immediate impact, drilling a low shot into the corner four minutes later.

Neither defense covered itself in glory in the first half, and the goals kept coming after halftime. Jordan Henderson robbed Hoffenheim captain Kevin Vogt to run through on goal, before passing across for Firmino to slot into the bottom corner in the 63rd.

Sandro Wagner headed in a late goal for Hoffenheim. Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City and Europa League winner Manchester United will be the other English teams in the group stage.

Qarabag became Azerbaijan’s first Champions League group representative after advancing on away goals, following a 2-1 loss at FC Copenhagen. It was 2-2 on aggregate.

The other three teams to qualify Wednesday were CSKA Moscow, Sporting and Apoel Nicosia.

