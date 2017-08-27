Only in Express

Liverpool crush woeful Arsenal 4-0

Jurgen Klopp's side went ahead in the 17th minute when full back Joe Gomez floated in a cross from the right and unmarked Brazilian Roberto Firmino headed home with ease.

By: Reuters | Published:August 27, 2017 10:49 pm
Liverpool, Arsenal, Joe Gomez, Roberto Firmino, sports news, football, Indian Express The contest was over in the 57th minute when Mohamed Salah stole the ball from a hesitant Hector Bellerin and burst from deep in his own half before coolly slotting past Arsenal keeper. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

Liverpool served up a thrilling display of attacking football as they ripped apart a woeful Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side went ahead in the 17th minute when full back Joe Gomez floated in a cross from the right and unmarked Brazilian Roberto Firmino headed home with ease.

Five minutes before the break, Liverpool broke with a flowing, passing move which ended with Sadio Mane cutting in from the left and driving a low shot into the far corner.

The contest was over in the 57th minute when Mohamed Salah stole the ball from a hesitant Hector Bellerin and burst from deep in his own half before coolly slotting past Arsenal keeper Petr Cech.

The effervescent Salah created the fourth with a cross from the left which was headed home by substitute Daniel Sturridge to complete a humiliating day for Arsenal and their manager Arsene Wenger.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 27, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 50 -->
32
Zone A - Match 50
FT
33
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Dabang Delhi K.C. beat U Mumba (33-32)
Aug 29, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 51 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 51
Aug 29, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 52 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 52

Saina Nehwal’s shown courage to come back, but these are matches that need to be won 