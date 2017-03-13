Liverpool come from behind to beat Burnley 2-1 in Premier League

Emre Can secured the victory in the 61st minute with his first goal in three months – a sumptuous low effort from distance. (Source: Reuters) Emre Can secured the victory in the 61st minute with his first goal in three months – a sumptuous low effort from distance. (Source: Reuters)

Emre Can completed Liverpool’s comeback against Burnley on Sunday, clinching a 2-1 victory to consolidate fourth place in the Premier League.

Liverpool are a point behind Tottenham and Manchester City and 11 adrift of leader Chelsea, having played a game more than the top three.

Ashley Barnes had opened the scoring in the seventh minute with Burnley’s first goal at Anfield since 1975, sliding in at the far post to meet a pass from right back Matthew Lowton.

Liverpool was looking short of ideas in the absence of injured forward Roberto Firmino, but Georginio Wijnaldum equalized with the last kick of the first half after meeting Divock Origi’s cross.

Can secured the victory in the 61st minute with his first goal in three months – a sumptuous low effort from distance.

There was still half an hour to see out and Ragnar Klavan had to intervene to block a shot from Barnes’ shot. Lowton also hooked over from close range in stoppage time, but Liverpool held on to move five points clear of fifth-placed Arsenal, although the London club has two matches in hand.