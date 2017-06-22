Liverpool closing in on 39 million Euro deal for Mohamed Salah, player to undergo medical: Reports

Mohamed Salah will be the second signing Liverpool make this summer. (Source: Mohamed Salah Twitter) Mohamed Salah will be the second signing Liverpool make this summer. (Source: Mohamed Salah Twitter)

Egypt and Roma winger Mohamed Salah is reportedly closing in on a 39 million Euro move to Premier League club Liverpool. According to reports in European media, Salah is set to undergo a medical with the Merseyside giants before securing the transfer. It will be a record move, depending upon the weakness or strength of the Euro to British Pound.

If the deal goes through, Salah may surpass Sadio Mane, whom Liverpool signed in 2016, to become the most expensive African player of all time. He will also surpass the fee of 32 million pounds that Liverpool coughed out to sign Andy Carroll and become the club’s most expensive signing of all time.

Salah will be the second signing Liverpool make this summer, following their signing of Chelsea youngster Dominic Solanke. Like Solanke, Salah has also played for Chelsea before moving out on loan deals to Serie A clubs Fiorentina and Roma. Salah has enjoyed success in Roma who made the move permanent in 2016. Salah has also made over 50 appearances for Egypt, scoring 29 goals in the process.

Salah will be only one of the many attacking options that Jurgen Klopp looks to add to his team as he prepares for a sojourn in the Champions League. They ended fourth on the Premier League table last season and will be playing the qualifier for entering the group stage in August.

