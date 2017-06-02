Liverpool CEO Peter Moore says won’t over-spend on transfer targets

Peter Moore has held senior roles at videogames publisher Electronic Arts, tech giant Microsoft and sports apparel company Reebok. Peter Moore has held senior roles at videogames publisher Electronic Arts, tech giant Microsoft and sports apparel company Reebok.

Liverpool’s new chief executive Peter Moore is adamant the club can bring in talent for the right money and avoid over-spending on transfer targets. “There is money to back the manager and the sporting director,” the 62-year-old told British media.

“The key ingredients are already in place at this club, you can expect the team to be strengthened, but we won’t be spending £100m just because Manchester City has spent £100m.

“What I have learned over the years is that it is not how much you pay but what you get for your money.”

City have spent over 150 million pounds ($129 million) in their last two transfer windows and have already spent over 80 million pounds in the current window.

Liverpool have crossed the 100 million pound mark twice in the last three years but spent around 67 million pounds to strengthen their squad for the 2016-17 campaign.

Moore, who has held senior roles at videogames publisher Electronic Arts, tech giant Microsoft and sports apparel company Reebok, noted. Philippe Coutinho, the team’s top scorer last season, joined the club in 2011 for 11 million pounds.

“Everyone wants to see massive money but my business background is buying talent at the right price,” he said.

