Liverpool apologise to Manchester City for objects hurled at team bus

Liverpool criticized the “completely unacceptable” behavior of some of its fans after Manchester City’s team bus was struck with objects on its way to Anfield for a Champions League quarterfinal match on Wednesday.

Cans and at least one bottle were thrown at the bus as it drove along Anfield Road, the street running alongside Liverpool’s stadium. City were forced to use another bus for the return journey as windows have been shattered.

In a statement issued before kickoff on Wednesday, Liverpool said it “condemns in the strongest possible terms the scenes” and that “we apologize unreservedly to Pep Guardiola, his players, staff and officials caught up in the incident.”

Liverpool said they will “cooperate fully with the authorities to identify those responsible.”

City lost the match 3-0 and manager Pep Guardiola denied that the attack on the team bus affected his players. He did, however, say he did not expect this from “a club this prestigious” as Liverpool.

“Yesterday you explain it is going to happen, and it happens,” Guardiola said. “I didn’t expect that. We come here to play football and I don’t understand this kind of situations.”

