Live football score, European World Cup Qualifiers, Portugal vs Hungary: Portugal 0-0 Hungary as Ronaldo misses header

Live football score, World Cup Qualifiers, Portugal vs Hungary: Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal look to go top of the table.

The last time Portugal and Hungary met each other was in Lyon during the Euro 2016 and it was a goalfest with the game finishing 3-3 courtesy Cristiano Ronaldo’s assist and a brace. At that time, Hungary came closing to beat Portugal and ending their barren run against the Portuguese but as things panned out, the wait for the Hungarians continue. Now with four draws and seven losses, they are out once again to try and end that streak. In Group B, Portugal have nine points with four games played and Hungary are third in the table with seven points.

FULL TIME SCORES:

Sweden 4-0 Belarus, Andorra 0-0 Faroe Islands, Switzerland 1-0 Latvia, Bosnia-Herezgovina 5-0 Gibraltar, Cyprus 0-0 Estonia

LIVE SCORES:

Bulgaria 2-0 Netherlands, Luxembourg 0-0 France, Belgium 0-0 Greece

World Cup Qualifiers Match Day 5, Portugal vs Hungary Live:

0139 hrs IST: Bulgaria 2-0 Netherlands: Spas Delev once again and Bulgaria are in the ascendency early on against the Dutch.

0136 hrs IST: Now a mishit shot by Quaresma finds Ronaldo unmarked at the far post but the skipper misses. Tries to go behind the Hungary keeper but doesn’t even test him. The header misses the target completely. That’s a great chance for Ronaldo to score

0134 hrs IST: Quaresma with good feet around the Hungary box to beat the defenders but his pull back or a semi-cross doesn’t beat the first defender.

0129 hrs IST: FREE KICK! The ball is in Ronaldo territory and he stands over it. The right footed shot in typical Ronaldo fashion gets a hand or at least a deflection off the wall and goes away for a corner. Was destined to test the keeper had it not hit the wall

0125 hrs IST: Bulgaria 1-0 Netherland: Spas Delev has Bulgaria in the lead against Netherlands. Dutch missing some key defenders in their visit and paying for that early

0123 hrs IST: Ronaldo creates some room for himself and has a yard or two to take s hot from distance and he lets fly. And it does fly into crowd. Always blazing over

0115 hrs IST: KICK OFF! And we’re off. Portugal in their red strip and Hungary in the white. Portugal attack from right to left and Hungary the other side.

0114 hrs IST: Only 11 of the 22 on sheet tonight had featured the last time these two met – at the Euro 2016. Surprisingly, no Bernardo in the lineup for Portugal. Debuts for Márton Eppel, Dávid Holman, Krisztián Adorján and Paulo Vinícius for Hungary. In fact, Vinicius is Brazilian born and gained Hungarian citizenship just two weeks back!

0105 hrs IST: Portugal have won their last three Group B games and scored 16 goals between them – 4-1 vs Latvia, 6-0 vs Faroe Islands and 6-0 vs Andorra

0045 hrs IST: Results from kick-offs earlier: Sweden 4-0 Belarus, Andorra 0-0 Faroe Islands, Switzerland 1-0 Latvia, Bosnia-Herezgovina 5-0 Gibraltar, Cyprus 0-0 Estonia.

Switzerland stay unbeaten in the qualifiers. 5 games played and 15 points.

Andorra snap their terrible run of losses in the qualifiers. Pick up their first points after the draw against Faroe Islands. Last time they had a point to their name was after drawing with Finland in 2005! Staggering 4221 days back!

0032 hrs IST: TEAMS:

Portugal: Patrício, Cédric, Pepe, Fonte, Guerreiro, William, André Gomes, João Mário, Quaresma, Ronaldo, André Silva

Hungary: Gulácsi; Bese, Lang, Kádár, Korhut; Gera, Nagy; Dzsudzsák, Vinicius, Gyurcsó; Szalai

0030 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog for Match Day 5 of European World Cup Qualifiers. Our focus will be on Portugal against Hungary in Lisbon while there are matches across the continent in race to climb up the ladder and make automatic place for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

