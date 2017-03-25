European World Cup Qualifiers Live: Spain 1-0 vs Israel with a David Silva goal

Live football score, UEFA World Cup Qualifiers, Spain vs Israel, Ireland vs Wales: Today is the first night of fixtures in Europe for World Cup qualifiers this year. (Source: AP) Live football score, UEFA World Cup Qualifiers, Spain vs Israel, Ireland vs Wales: Today is the first night of fixtures in Europe for World Cup qualifiers this year. (Source: AP)

In the first set of games of the European qualifiers for the 2018 FIFA World Cup this year, Spain vs Israel (Group G) will be out focus tonight as the top fixtures tonight. Spain are top of the group after four games played with 10 points and Israel are third with nine points in as many games. Both sides have good form coming into it with Spain unbeaten in 12 qualifiers and Israel unbeaten in the last three group games. Catch live score and updates from Spain vs Israel.

European World Cup Qualifiers Live:

0130 hrs IST: GOAL! Jordi Alba with a precise through ball – in between an Israeli player’s legs – for David Silva who slots it in the corner of the net. Spain capitalise on Israel’s defensive error and lead 1-0 in the 15th minute

0125 hrs IST: Meanwhile, congratulations to Gianluigi Buffon who plays his 1000th game as a professional player. What a glittering career – into the 19th year with the Azzuri. Italy playing Albania in the same group as Spain and Israel

0123 hrs IST: Zahavi with a chance. A really good one at that to find the Spanish defence napping and caught off guard. He has the chance to run on and take a shot on De Gea but fluffs it at the end. 0-0 with 8 minutes played

0122 hrs IST: CROSSBAR! Thiago Alcantara with a stupendous hit. Superb strike from distance but the Israel keeper somehow, just somehow gets a fingertip to it and it goes on to thunder the crossbar instead. Glorious hit that!

0115 hrs IST: KICK OFF! And we’re underway in Gijon. Spain with all the early possession and flurry of chances – potential chances. Nothing concrete yet. But then only few minutes played as Sergio Ramos-led Spain look for yet another win

0100 hrs IST: Result of the recently concluded games: Georgia 1-3 Serbia and Turkey 2-0 Finland.

0055 hrs IST: Spain play Israel at the Estadio el Molinon which is home to Sporting Gijon in Asturias. Team news first up:

Spain XI: David De Gea, Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Gerard Piqué, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta, Thiago Alcantara, David Silva, Diego Costa, Vitolo

Israel XI: Marciano, Dasa, Tzedek, Tibi, Gershon, Natcho, Einbinder, Cohen, Refaelov, Ben Haim II, Zahavi.

