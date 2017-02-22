Sevilla vs Leicester City, Live Football Score, UEFA Champions League: Chance for Leicester to forget domestic woes against Sevilla

Live Football Score, Sevilla vs Leicester City, UEFA Champions League: Leicester would hope to continue the surge in Europe when they take on Sevilla. Live Football Score, Sevilla vs Leicester City, UEFA Champions League: Leicester would hope to continue the surge in Europe when they take on Sevilla.

Things are going incredibly woefully for the English Premier League champions Leicester City. They are languishing near the drop zone in the league, were sent out of the FA Cup over the weekend and to make matters even worse, they are finding it tough to find the back of the net. They’ve been unable to find the goal in the last six of eight games with just five goals coming in this process – both against Derby County. Their opponents tonight – Sevilla are trying to replicate their heroics of Europa League into the Champions League. After three straight Europa League titles, they are hoping to make the quarterfinals with a good start at Sanchez Pizjuan.

In the other game on the night, two giants of European football and behemoths of their respective nations come together in what is likely to be a cagey affair. Porto host Juventus and that will also see another meeting of the goalkeeping legends Iker Casillas and Gianluigi Buffon.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd