Sevilla vs Leicester City, Live Football Score, UEFA Champions League: Chance for Leicester to forget domestic woes against Sevilla

Sevilla vs Leicester City, Live Football Score, UEFA Champions League: Stay tuned for live scores and updates from the UEFA Champions League.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:February 22, 2017 11:58 pm
live football score, live football, football scores, uefa champions league, champions league live, champions league live score, leicester city, sevilla, sevilla vs leicester, sevilla vs leicester live, sevilla leicester live score, sevilla leicester live score, football live streaming, porto vs juventus, porto juventus live score, football news, sports news Live Football Score, Sevilla vs Leicester City, UEFA Champions League: Leicester would hope to continue the surge in Europe when they take on Sevilla.

Things are going incredibly woefully for the English Premier League champions Leicester City. They are languishing near the drop zone in the league, were sent out of the FA Cup over the weekend and to make matters even worse, they are finding it tough to find the back of the net. They’ve been unable to find the goal in the last six of eight games with just five goals coming in this process – both against Derby County. Their opponents tonight – Sevilla are trying to replicate their heroics of Europa League into the Champions League. After three straight Europa League titles, they are hoping to make the quarterfinals with a good start at Sanchez Pizjuan.

In the other game on the night, two giants of European football and behemoths of their respective nations come together in what is likely to be a cagey affair. Porto host Juventus and that will also see another meeting of the goalkeeping legends Iker Casillas and Gianluigi Buffon.

