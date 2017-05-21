Live football score, Final fixtures: Juventus lead 2-0, cusp of sixth Scudetto; Arsenal 1-0, Man City 2-0, Liverpool 0-0; Real Madrid eye title drought end

Live football score, Final fixtures: Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 finishes this weekend with Serie A going on till next weekend. Live football score, Final fixtures: Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 finishes this weekend with Serie A going on till next weekend.

The European leagues are into their final leg now and join us as we keep track of the top five leagues of the continent. In the Premier League, all eyes will be on Liverpool and Arsenal’s games against Middlesbrough and Everton respectively with Champions League places on the line. In La Liga, a loss for Real Madrid to Malaga and a victory for Barcelona against Eibar is the only way that the La Liga title can go the Catalonian side’s way. In the Serie A, Juventus can seal the title if they win this weekend with Roma having played already. In Bundesliga, the title has been decided and the relegation has been decided. In Ligue 1, too, Monaco have clinched the trophy. Catch live score and updates.

Live football score and updates from final fixtures in Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga:

1953 hrs IST: Sergio Aguero doubles Manchester City’s lead against Watford. With that, Manchester City to finish third with 78 points and Arsenal fourth with 75 points. Liverpool miss out with fifth place and 74 points

1945 hrs IST: Pogba doubles Manchester United’s lead. He created the first goal and now he has scored one

1942 hrs IST: Other scores from around Premier League:

Hull 0-2 Spurs (Harry Kane double)

Leicester 0-1 Bournemouth (Stanislas)

Manchester United 1-0 Crystal Palace (Harrop)

1941 hrs IST: In race for fourth place, Arsenal lead Everton 1-0 with a Bellerin goal. But they’re also ten men down with a Koscielny red card. Manchester City also lead 1-0 over at Watford with a Kompany goal. Liverpool and Middlesbrough are locked at 0-0

1940 hrs IST: What a smashing start in England. Chelsea went down 1-0 to relegated Sunderland with a Manquillo goal before Willian equalises things. 1-1 at the Bridge

1940 hrs IST: Dybala doubles Juventus’ advantage and that’s further confidence to finally lift the title after two draws and a loss in previous three games

1926 hrs IST: Champions League football situation in England

Manchester City – a point will guarantee Champions League football next season.

Liverpool – miss out if they fail to win AND Arsenal win

Arsenal – it’s complicated. Depends on what Liverpool do. They can theoretically qualify with a draw though.

1915 hrs IST: Chelsea boss Antonio Conte on John Terry: “I had to start with John because he deserves this for this season,” he said. “John is a legend for this club and he deserves this opportunity.”

And Terry himself: “It’s the last time you drive in, walk up the steps and go in the dressing room. I’m going to try and treasure it”

Conte on finishing season with 30 wins – a record. “It is a target. It is a target for us and also very important. We want to play to win. It is right to celebrate [winning the league] and right to enjoy this moment. It is a great achievement and to celebrate with the club and fans is great.”

1910 hrs IST: Premier League team news: John Terry to lead Chelsea out for one last time. Welbeck is in for Giroud as Arsenal hope for a fourth place and Firmino returns for Liverpool. Mourinho has given debuts to four different players – as he said he would in prelude to the match against Palace while focusing on the Europa League final against Ajax

1900 hrs IST: On his birthday, Mario Mandzukic has given Juventus the lead and with that the Old Lady have jumped to 88 points to safely go past Roma’s 84 points. And with that, Crotone will go back to Serie B alongside Palermo and Pescara

1850 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our final matchday coverage from multiple leagues across Europe. Things are already underway in Serie A, things get going in Premier League at 7.30 PM IST and in La Liga, the title will be decided past midnight. Before that, Atletico Madrid, Celta Vigo and Valencia will take the pitch against Athletic Bilbao, Real Sociedad and Villarreal respectively.

