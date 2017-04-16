Live Manchester United vs Chelsea, Premier League: Manchester United host Chelsea in crucial Premier League clash for both teams

Latest News
By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 16, 2017 7:23 pm
Manchester United host Chelsea in a match that has more sub-stories than you’d find in most other clashes in the Premier League this season. The effect that the result would have on the race for the title and top four not withstanding, this match is also the first home match for Jose Mourinho against a club where his reputation was once regarded as ‘untouchable’. The ‘usurper and the usurped’ feeling has fuelled a rivalry between Mourinho and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte and it has only been exacerbated both time these two sides have met this season. Catch live updates of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea here.

1907 hrs IST: Well it seems Chelsea have been dealt with an early blow with the news that their first choice goalkeeper Thibaut Cortouis is reportedly ruled out of the match at Old Trafford. Although the news will be confirmed only when the two sides announce their team sheets, it is something that might give United some hope. That ‘hope’ must be a slender one as Chelsea have outclassed United in every way this season. They have been better than Manchester United in almost every way possible. Anything less than a win here for either side will be a bit of a disaster for both Conte and Mourinho.

