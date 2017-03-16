Monaco vs Manchester City, Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen, live UEFA Champions League score: Manchester City look to seal quarter final spot

Live UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Pep Guardiola’s side had done well to seal victory in the first leg and will be looking to see away Monaco in the second. (Source: Reuters) Live UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Pep Guardiola’s side had done well to seal victory in the first leg and will be looking to see away Monaco in the second. (Source: Reuters)

LIVE updates Monaco vs Manchester City, Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen:

0008 hrs IST: It was a cracker of a match that preludes the second leg of Manchester City’s clash with Monaco but the man who spearheaded the French Ligue 1 table toppers’ bit to scoring that many goals face a stiff test ahead of the home leg. Radamel Falcao, who seems to be a player reborn in this season for Monaco, won’t be starting but is on the bench. That might be good news for Monaco though, as the Colombian striker was doubtful for the fixture after sustaining an injury during Monaco’s 2-1 win over Bordeaux on Saturday. Manchester City, though, have no such worries with injuries and Pep Guardiola has gone with an attacking line up for the match.

Manchester City and Monaco face each other at the Stade Lois II for the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash. The match is poised 5-3 in Manchester City’s favour but Monaco managed to score three away goals in a breathless encounter at the Etihad Stadium. It means that if they managed to tuck in two on Wednesday against Manchester City, they will be through to the quarter finals. Both clubs have no dearth of attacking attacking talent but the same can’t be said about their defence which means another goal fest might be in order in the Champions League.

The other match is between Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen at the Vicente Calderon. Atletico lead the fixture 4-2 with all four being away goals. Just one more would be enough for them to put this match out of Leverkusen’s reach.

