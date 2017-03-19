Manchester City 0-0 Liverpool, live football score, Premier League: Liverpool kick off the match at the Etihad

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool could be the first side to record a double on any team managed by Pep Guardiola. (Source: File) Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool could be the first side to record a double on any team managed by Pep Guardiola. (Source: File)

Live updates, Manchester City vs Liverpool:

2202 hrs IST: Liverpool kick off the proceedings at the Etihad, attacking from left to right. City made some early inroads but it came to nothing.

2132 hrs IST: Let’s take a look at some of the other results from the Premier League this week:

Saturday:

West Brom 3-1 Arsenal Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford

Sunderland 0-0 Burnley Everton 4-0 Hull City

Stoke City 1-2 Chelsea West Ham 2-3 Leicester City

Bournemouth 2-0 Swansea City

Sunday:

Middlesbrough 1-3 Manchester United Tottenham 2-1 Southampton

2129 hrs IST: A look at how the teams line up for the match:

The #LFC starting XI and bench for today’s meeting with @ManCity pic.twitter.com/X9YU2qTkeD — Liverpool FC (@LFC) 19 March 2017

2122 hrs IST: When Liverpool hosted Manchester City in the reverse fixture back in December, the flying start that the latter had made to the season had give way to a painful downward curve of results for Pep Guardiola. The result of that match was a reflection of Manchester City’s woes as Liverpool won 1-0. Jurgen Klopp hence has the chance to become the first manager to do the league double over any side managed by Pep Guardiola.

Liverpool’s record against the top 6 shows that they are a side capable of beating City in their own stomping ground. They are yet to lost a single match against Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal and that record will be an uncomfortable one for Guardiola. The Catalan also has to pick himself and his team up from the heartbreaking loss that they had suffered at the hands of Monaco that sent them out of the Champions League in the Round of 16 stage. It is the first time that any team managed by Guardiola has exited Europe’s elite football competition without reaching the quarter finals.

Preview:

Manchester City host Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in the last of the all the action this week in the Premier League. A win here for City would mean that they move within 10 points of Chelsea with 10 games left to play but more importantly, it would give them some redemption from their Champions League exit at the hands of Monaco. City conceded a 2-goal advantage that they carried from the first leg within the first 45. Liverpool, on the other hand, come to the Etihad in good spirits. They recovered well from the 3-1 thrashing against Leicester City to beat Arsenal 3-1 and Burnley 2-1 at home.

