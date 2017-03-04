Live football score, Liverpool vs Arsenal, Premier League: Liverpool and Arsenal teams confirmed

Live Liverpool vs Arsenal: Anfield prepares as Liverpool and Arsenal in a crucial Premier League fixture Live Liverpool vs Arsenal: Anfield prepares as Liverpool and Arsenal in a crucial Premier League fixture

LIVE updates of Liverpool vs Arsenal:

2206 hrs IST: TEAM NEWS

Here’s the Liverpool squad for the match:

Here’s the Arsenal squad for the match:

2203 hrs IST: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday’s 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.

The Merseyside club, who have managed just one win in 2017, have seen their title bid falter as they have dropped to fifth, 14 points behind leaders Chelsea, with 12 games remaining.

At Arsenal the issue of Arsene Wenger’s future continues to drag on into March, with the Frenchman yet to confirm whether he will extend his 21-year stay beyond the end of the season.

The 67-year-old has announced he will make a decision with both his own and his club’s interests at heart.

“My preference is always to remain the same,” he said, “I’m not looking for jobs at other clubs, I’m just focused on me getting to the next level and trying to improve.

“I’ve been here 20 years and I have had many chances to leave. So I don’t have to convince you my preference is always Arsenal. But of course I am objective and lucid enough to make the right decision for myself and the club as well.”

Both Arsenal and Liverpool would be going into the match breathing a bit easier due to results earlier on Saturday. Manchester United were forced to a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth which means that both Liverpool and Arsenal stay in the positions they were last week going into this match.

Both sides have suffered from stuttering form in 2017. Liverpool will have to recover from the crushing 3-1 defeat at Leicester City last week while Arsenal have won two and lost three of their last five matches. A win here may not silence the Arsene Wenger critics but anything less will only make them louder.

