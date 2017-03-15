Leicester City 1-0 Sevilla, live football score, UEFA Champions League: Second half kicks off with Leicester in the lead

Live Champions League, Leicester City vs Sevilla, Juventus vs FC Porto: King Power stadium play hosts to a European powerhouse. (Source: Reuters) Live Champions League, Leicester City vs Sevilla, Juventus vs FC Porto: King Power stadium play hosts to a European powerhouse. (Source: Reuters)

Live aggregate score updates, Leicester City 2-2 Sevilla, Juventus 3-0 Porto

0215 hrs IST: Leicester City kick off the second half at King Power stadium.

0202 hrs IST: HALF TIME at Turin too and Juventus are leading 3-0 on aggregate with two of them being away goals. Add to that the red card that Porto sustained and it seems the match has been decided already.

0200 hrs IST: It’s HALF TIME at King Power stadium and Leicester City lead thanks to a goal from their skipper. Sevilla have looked a bit shaken since then and Leicester have not given them a minute’s rest since taking the lead.

0157 hrs IST: GOAL!! Paulo Dybala scores for Juventus from the spot and Juventus lead 3-0 on aggregate. They also have the extra man on the pitch and so, it certainly looks like game over and we are only coming to the end of the first half.

0154 hrs IST: It’s still all square between Porto and Juventus with the latter leading on aggregate but a corner from Dani Alves leads a to a penalty and a red card for Maxi Perrera for a hand ball in the box. Porto down to 10 men.

0150 hrs IST: Leicester are looking dangerous whenever they counter. Umdidi led the charge this time with help from Mahrez and loses the ball when he runs into too many Sevilla players at the edge of the box.

0145 hrs IST: Sevilla have been sparked into life after that. Ben Yedder sends in a shot from an outrageous angle and it is palmed over goal by Schmeichel.

0140 hrs IST: GOAL!! West Morgan 26′, Leicester City 1-0 Sevilla, 2-2 on aggregate. Riyadh Mahrez sends in an inch perfect ball through a free kick and Wes Morgan makes no mistake to score his third, and probably the most important, goal of the season. As it stands, Leciester are through to the Champions League quarter final.

0137 hrs IST: Juventus had a chance to score and take the lead when Mario Mandzukic managed to get his head to a cross. It was saved bu the Porto goalkeeper.

0132 hrs IST: Leicester stepping on the gas now. Simpson put in a dangerous looking cross that Sevilla keeper Rico tried to reach but missed it. Fuchs kept it in play on the other side and got it to Albrighton whose cross had too much in it for Okazaki to reach.

0128 hrs IST: Nothing much to report from both matches. 10 minutes have gone and Sevilla are the side piling the pressure at King Power stadium. Porto are showing that they are very much up for the challenge against Juventus.

0118 hrs IST: Samir Nasri with the first chance of the night for Sevilla. The Frenchman got away from Wes Morgan with a wonderful first touch but his shot was saved by Kasper Schmeichel.

0105 hrs IST: Team News:

Leicester vs Sevilla:

Teams in for Leicester vs Sevilla. #UCLpic.twitter.com/0B1Odt8PEb — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) 14 March 2017

Juventus vs Porto

Here’s how they will line up in Turin. 📋 #UCL pic.twitter.com/9G0me4HObm — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) 14 March 2017

Leicester City have had a roller coaster of a year in 2017. They went from being the club having the most goodwill in the world to one having almost none when they sacked Claudio Ranieri. But since then Leicester gone on to win two matches on the trot, scoring six and conceding just two in the process. Ranieri’s sacking came just hours after the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 match and now, Craig Shakespeare heads the squad against a Sevilla side who have endured a down swing in their fight for the La Liga title.

Juventus are still recovering from the wave of negativity that has come their way after their win against AC Milan due to a late penalty.

