Juventus 2-0 Monaco, Live Champions League semi-final score: Juventus pull away after Dani Alves’ screamer

The UEFA Champions League returns for the second leg of its semi-final and this time, it is Turin’s Juventus Stadium that will be draped in the famous blue colours. Juventus go into the second-leg at their home stadium with a 2-0 lead over Monaco. Both goals being away from home, Monaco need to score at least three to win the match in regulation time with two goals pushing the match into extra time with the possibility of penalties. It will be a tough task for Monaco as they face one of the most efficient defensive set-ups in the world. Catch live updates of Monaco against Juventus here:

Juventus vs Monaco, Live UEFA Champions League semi-final 2nd leg scores and updates:

Mario Mandzukic celebrates scoring their first goal with fans. (Source: Reuters) Mario Mandzukic celebrates scoring their first goal with fans. (Source: Reuters)

0102 hrs IST: Half time!! That was almost the last kick of the ball in the first half and what a kick it was. Juventus have put the game well and truly out of Monaco’s reach now. They lead the principality side 4-0. The way Monaco started this match, a lesser side would have conceded at least two goals by now but Juventus have been almost perfect in every part of the field.

0057 hrs IST: GOAL!! Dani Alves crashes it in from distance. Monaco clear a Juventus corner and it comes to Alves who volleys it first time and finds the back of the net on spectacular fashion. Game over.

0051 hrs IST: Higuain gets two more chances to score, first time he is flagged offside but the second time, he takes a shot from an awkward angle and Subosic saves. Juventus are hounding Monaco on the counter.

0046 hrs IST: GOAL!! Mandzukic heads it in and it may already be game over. Juventus lead 1-0. A brilliant counter attacking move that started from Buffon’s throw, passed around into the Monaco area and finally Dani Alves crosses into the area. Mandzukic’s first shot is saved by Subosic he was powerless with the second.

0044 hrs IST: Jao Moutinho’s free-kick is cleared away but the ball is sent back in, Falcao collects, turns and takes a shot all in one fluid motion, Buffon saves. Falcao is also declared off side.

0041 hrs IST: Pjanic takes a shot after a one-two with Paulo Dybala, Raggi slides into intercept the shot. Repeated Juventus apporaches into the Monaco area now.

0038 hrs IST: Another big chance for Juve, Mandzukic was played in by Higuain. He takes the shot but the shot is saved brilliantly by Mandzukic’s Croatian team-mate Subosic.

0036 hrs IST: Oh what a chance! That would have been the end of it. Higuain found himself in space inside the area with only Subosic to beat. The Monaco goalkeeper did well to make himself big and was also helped by Higuain’s hesitation. In the end, he tries to reach it, Higuain awkwardly chips it past him, Glik comes in and kicks it away. It may have gone outside bu Glik takes no chances.

0034 hrs IST: Mendy lofts in a ball into the box looking for Falcao. It Buffon and Falcao was in position to turn it in but Chiellini cleared it away as he reached it before Falcao. Juventus seem to have wrestled back control of the match after the initial frantic start from Monaco.

Juventus fans before the match. (Source: Reuters) Juventus fans before the match. (Source: Reuters)

0025 hrs IST: Change for Juventus as Sami Khedira limps off, Claudio Marchisio replaces him. It has been a sprightly start from Monaco who clearly are going all-out.

0015 hrs IST: Quick start from Monaco, they get a corner and Buffon loses sight of it for a moment. But the danger is not too great for Juve. Monaco are hounding more of the ball, as one would have expected.

0005 hrs IST: Team News:

Juventus: Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini; Alves, Khedira, Pjanic, Alex Sandro; Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain. Subs: Neto, Lichtsteiner, Benatia, Asamoah, Marchisio, Rincon, Cuadrado

Monaco: Subasic; Glik, Jemerson, Raggi; Dirar, Moutinho Bakayoko, Silva, Sidibé; Mbappé, Falcao Subs: De Sanctis, Fabinho, Mendy, Diallo, Lemar, Germain, Carrillo

2351 hrs IST: Welcome to the coverage of the second leg of the Champions League semi-final between Juventus and Monaco. One may argue that the tie has already been decided in the first leg, with Juventus scoring the two away goals and conceding none. But one will also have to consider the fact that Monaco have proven their mettle as one of the best attacking sides in the world.

