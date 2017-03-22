India beat Cambodia 3-2 in a breathless encounter: As it happened

It’s India’s first away win in a friendly since 2006. (Source: Twitter) It’s India’s first away win in a friendly since 2006. (Source: Twitter)

That turned out to be quite a match and in the end, India kept their calm to successfully defend their lead. India drew first blood with a goal from Sunil Chettri but Cambodia equalised within less than a minute. It remained level at half time but in the second half, India came out all guns blazing as Jeje, brought in at half time, restored India’s lead. Sandesh Jhinghan made it 3-1 but Cambodia later pulled one back. India held on as they maintained the one-goal lead till the final whistle.

Cambodia vs India hightlights:

1858 hrs IST: FULL TIME!! Cambodia 2-3 India. And that is the first time since 2006 that India have won a match away from home.

1850 hrs IST: 5 minutes have been added on as injury time. India could have squared off the match had Jeje scored, Cambodia pushing with everything they have got.

1848 hrs IST: Jeje plays a lovely one-two with Chettri and works his way into the box. He may have taken a touch too far as the goalkeeper gets his hands to it but the ball slips away. Jeje still has to battle a tight angle, tries to get it to Chettri in the box but the keeper blocks the pass.

1845 hrs IST: Cambodia work their way into the Indian box but the shot is blocked away by Jhinghan India defending for their lives right now.

1841 hrs IST: That was a close call. Cambodia had a free kick and it was swung into the box. India could not clear it well and it fell to an opposition player who couldn’t get a decisive touch and it rolled into the hands of Sandhu.

1835 hrs IST: The match has just slowed down a bit, Cambodia hogging possession as we near the last 10 minutes of the match.

1830 hrs IST: What a match we have in our hands, India scored twice inside the first ten minutes of the second half to make the score 3-1. Cambodia pulled one back to make it 3-2 later and now its end to end action.

1746 hrs IST: HALF TIME, India 1-1 Cambodia. That was quite an intense first half between two teams that are looking pretty even on the field. But Cambodia are looking dangerous whenever they counter attack and that may be the reason why they managed to score just a minute after India took the lead. An interesting second half on offer.

1741 hrs IST: In the middle of all this, CK Vineeth was taken off for Jackichand Singh. Wonder if the Bengaluru striker’s injury is a serious one. Could be a big blow for India in the Asian Cup qualifiers.

1736 hrs IST: GOAL!! India 1-1 Cambodia. Well that didn’t take long. As soon as play restarted, Cambodia got in behind the Indian defence and scored the equaliser.

1728 hrs IST: GOAL!! Sunil Chettri (35′), India 1-0 Cambodia. It was a corner and no one could get their heads to it, Chettri was in the middle of the crowd and guided the ball in.

1725 hrs IST: Cambodia have had a few good chances in quick succession and the Indian defence is suddenly looking very open.

1722 hrs IST: 20 minutes gone, and its still all square. India have had more possession so far but Cambodia did have the biggest chance of the match. The home side do seem to be happy letting India have possession and hit them on the counter.

1716 hrs IST: A big chance for Cambodia. They caught India out and it took a brilliant save from Sandhu to keep the scores level. The resulting corner came to nothing for the home side.

1713 hrs IST: India gave away a freekick around 30 yards from goal but the shot was skied by the Cambodian player. Seconds later India went into the attack and CK Vineeth took a shot from a difficult that came to nothing.

1707 hrs IST: A period of sustained pressure from India, the two teams have pretty much been equal thus far but India seem to be getting a better grip on the match now.

1700 hrs IST: And we have kicked off!! India playing in their away whites and attacking left to right.

1640 hrs IST: Here is the Indian starting XI for the match:

Here’s the Indian Starting XI which will face Cambodia in the first friendly of the year.#BackTheBlue#CAMvIND#AsianDream#IndianFootballpic.twitter.com/aFQOgiED5J — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) 22 March 2017

