Atletico de Kolkata and FC Pune City play goalless draw: As it happened

Atletico de Kolkata couldn't find a way through despite the number of chances that came their way.

Atletico de Kolkata couldn't find a way through. (Source: ISL)

It is quite a surprise that the match has gone scoreless considering the number of chances that went both ways, especially for Atletico de Kolkata. They have rested quite a few first team players and so, Molina won’t be too worried about today’s showing.

The fact that Kolkata looked the better side despite not fielding their main players shows just how vbad a season FC Pune City have had. they never could get going in the attack. While defesnively they haven’t performed bady, it is goals that bring you success in football and that has not been their strong point this season

