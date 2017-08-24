India vs St Kitts and Nevis Live football score: Jackichand Singh gives the Blue Tigers 1-0 lead

India vs St Kitts and Nevis Live: India play against St. Kitts and Nevis, the third team in the tournament (Source: Twitter) India vs St Kitts and Nevis Live: India play against St. Kitts and Nevis, the third team in the tournament (Source: Twitter)

India is eyeing their 10th straight win after they beat Mauritius 2-1 in the ongoing Hero Tri-Nation Football tournament, which has been organised to help the hosts prepare for Asian Cup qualifiers against Macau on 5 September. Previously, St Kitts and Nevis were held to a 1-1 draw by lower-ranked Mauritius in their opening encounter. However, the visitors’ coach Jacques Passy said, “They (India) are absolute favourites to win the tournament. It is no more a three-nation, but a two-nation tournament. Our focus is on India,” Passy said. India’s Jackichand Singh scored a goal for the hosts in the 38th minute to give them a lead. Even though the Blue Tigers had multiple chances to double the lead, off-target shots stole the chance from India but what worked the best for the men in blue is their keeper Subrata Paul, who managed to keep the ball out of the net. Follow this page for regular updates and live score of the match between India and St Kitts and Nevis.

India vs St Kitts and Nevis Live: India 1-0 St Kitts and Nevis

2046 IST: HALF-TIME

Though St Kitts and Nevis attempt to make a comeback against the hosts, India dominate in the first half and gain a lead with Jackichand goal in the 38th minute. Jeje failed to double the lead with multiple close shaves for India as keeper Subrata displays good efforts to keep the ball out of the net. Both Jackichand’s goals for India have now come at the Mumbai Football Arena!

2038 IST: GOAL A superb header from Jackichand sends the ball flying inside the net after Rowllin Borges curls in a perfect assist. Jeje could have doubled the lead but the opposition goalkeeper managed to save it.

2035 IST: A foul on Narayan and referee awards the free-kick as the possession is back with the visitors. The good thing for India is that they have not conceded a single goal till now.

2031 IST: Free kick awarded to the visitors but Subrata saves it.

2029 IST: Another missed chance for India as they take fourth corner in comparison to St Kitts’ zero corners.

2028 IST: Offside! Skipper Jhingan scores after a free-kick was awarded when Jeje was brought down but referee declares it offside.

2023 IST: The hosts create another chance but fail to concert it. Corner for India but that also goes far wide. India need to work on better shots on target.

2020 IST: What a close shave! India builds up beautifully as they kick the ball inside the box but Balwant’s header goes wide.

2014 IST: Rowllin Borges floats in a long ball but it’s bit heavier for Balwant.

2006 IST: India take charge as home crowd chant captain Sandesh Jhingan’s name. Meanwhile, foul on Narzary.

2000 IST: The last match of the Hero Tri-Nation Football tournament is underway between India and 132nd placed St Kitts and Nevis at the Mumbai Football Arena. India begin with dominating. Football enthusiasts Aditya Thackeray and Abhishek Bachchan spotted in the stands.

1959 IST: Here is the starting line up for India:

Subrata, Pritam, Jhingan, Anas, Narayan Das, Rowllin, Jackichand, Lyngdoh, Narzary, Jeje, Balwant.

1950 IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Hero Tri-Nation Football tournament between India and St Kitts & Nevis, taking place in Mumbai Football Arena.

