Live football score, India vs Myanmar, Asian Cup Qualifying: India name strong starting line-up against Myanmar

India begin their Group A campaign to qualify for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup against Myanmar in Yangon. The tricky away trip promises a big challenge for Stephen Constantine’s men and a win could mean a big boost in the things to come – but it is early to say that. India are currently on a strong run of form with nine won and two lost in last 11 encounters stretching to 2015. One can’t take Myanmar lightly due to India’s poor travel record and the hosts’ strong ability with the speedy youngsters. Catch live scores and updates from India vs Myanmar in Asian Cup Qualifying.

India vs Myanmar Live score and updates:

1631 hrs IST: Half an hour to kick off in Myanmar. Things pretty festive in Yangon.

1630 hrs IST: Would be important for India to start strong. Seven of India’s last 10 goals have been scored in the opening half and have gone on to win in all of them. Meanwhile Myanmar have had trouble scoring in the first half in their last five home games.

1610 hrs IST: TEAMS:

INDIA XI: Gurpreeet Singh Sandhu (GK), Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika, Narayan Das, Jakichand Singh, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Rowling Borges, Sunil Chhetri (C), Robin Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua

MYANMAR XI: Thiha Si Thu (GK), Zaw Min Tun, David Htan, Yan Aung Kyaw (C), Tin Win Aung, Aung Thu, Kyaw Ko Ko, Yan Naing Oo, Phyo Ko Ko Thein, Si Thu Aung, Thein Than Win

1600 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog for India vs Myanmar in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifying. Don’t let the FIFA rankings fool you into thinking it would be an easy contest for the Men in Blue. Myanmar’s ranking has dropped to 172 while India have surged. But that would mean nothing when the two take the pitch at the Thuwunna Stadium – venue for Myanmar’s slender 1-0 win over India in the 2014 AFC Challenge Cup.

