India vs Mauritius Live Football Score: India 0-1 Mauritius in Tri-Nation Series

India football team will be back in action after a long gap and will like to continue their winning momentum when they take on Mauritius in the first game of the Tri-Nation tournament which also involves Caribbean side St. Kitts & Nevis. While India are focused on keeping the winning run, they need to get in shape for the all-important AFC Asian Cup qualifier. India will miss the services of captain Sunil Chhetri, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Udanta Singh for the tournament as the trio will be in action for Bengaluru FC in AFC Cup. But that gives India an opportunity to test the bench. Catch the live football score and updates of India vs Mauritius Football match here.

23′: Free kick from Narayan Das. He kicks it in and it is towards the far corner. Sandesh is lining himself up but the header is not good. Bad direction again. Goes wide. He knows he had a chance to equalise here.

19′: Pritam with another cross and it is inside the box where Jeje is waiting. He gets in a position but cannot give it a good direction. Still no success for India

15′: GOAL! India 0-1 Mauritius. India are behind. Mauritius take the lead in the 15th minute through Jocelyn. A deflection past Paul

12′: Now India on the charge! A foul drawn

9′: Mauritius attack from the left and put pressure on the Indian defence. But Pritam Kotal is alert and keeps it away. The visitors are testing the Indian goalkeeper for sure

6′: A couple of early attacks from Mauritius but no result. India get their first tackle as well but nothing. Not the ideal start from both teams but Mauritius have had the ball more

08:00 pm: The National Anthems are done. We are ready for live action. Kick-off in Mumbai just moments away

07:55 pm: Time for the National Anthems! It will be Mauritius first followed by India. Kick-off five minutes away

07:35 pm: Playing XI for India

07:30 pm: A big game for India. The team in back on the field after a break and will take on Mauritius. They will like to continue their winning run in international friendlies. Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh and Udanta will miss this game.

