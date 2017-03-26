Menu
  • Live football score, England vs Lithuania, World Cup Qualifiers: England eye win at Wembley post London attacks

Live football score, England vs Lithuania, World Cup Qualifiers: Stay tuned for live football scores and updates for Europe's World Cup Qualifiers.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:March 26, 2017 8:12 pm
live football score, live football, european football, world cup qualifiers, world cup qualifiers live, wc qualifiers live, england vs lithuania live, england lithuania live score, england lithuania live streaming, england lithuania video streaming, wayne rooney, welbeck, joe hart, england football live, football news, sports news Live Football Score, World Cup Qualifiers, England vs Lithuania: Wembley will witness plenty of emotive activity prior to kick-off amid London attacks. (Source: Reuters)

When England take the pitch at Wembley on Sunday evening against Lithuania in the World Cup Qualifiers, it would be partially about football and a lot will have to do around the respect and expressing solidarity with those affected by the London attacks this past week. As the top side in Group F with three wins and a draw, England are expected to have an easy time against Lithuania who are fourth in the table with just one win. Jermaine Defoe returns for The Three Lions amid strong form with Sunderland. Catch live score and updates from England vs Lithuania.

England vs Lithuania, World Cup Qualifiers Live:

 

