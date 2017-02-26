EFL Cup final, Manchester United vs Southampton, live football score: Wayne Rooney not starting for Manchester United

Live EFL Cup final: Manchester United and Southampton fans will be in full voice at Wembley. (Source: Twitter) Live EFL Cup final: Manchester United and Southampton fans will be in full voice at Wembley. (Source: Twitter)

The English League Cup final to be played between Manchester United and Southampton at the Wembley Stadium is upon us. While United were one of the teams that were expected to make it to this stage of the tournament, Southampton have been a surprise. It is the Saints’ first cup final since they lost to Nottingham Forest 3-2 in the 1979 League Cup final. Manchester United, on the other hand, will be looking at this final as a chance to win the first of the three possible trophies this season.

EFL Cup Final, Manchester United vs Southampton live updates:

2106 hrs IST: The team squads are out!

Manchester United:

Southampton:

2021 hrs IST: The Champions League match between Arsenal and Barcelona as Louis Van Gaal’s asssistant, England vs Scotland in which Paul Gascoigne scored the winner, the first FA Cup final in the new Wembley – these were some of the moments that Jose Mourinho recalled when asked about how special playing a big match at Wembley is for him.

There has been a marked change in the way Jose Mourinho has conducted himself as a manager since United turned around their fortunes following their run of multiple draws home and away. The team itself is playing to score, rather than to block, regardless of the scoreline. This is in stark contrast to Chelsea’s notorious habit of ‘Parking the bus’ under Mourinho.

Southampton are showing how important it is for a football club to have a good system instilled within for success. They were considered relegation favourites two years ago when they had to sell off key players like Adam Lallana, Luke Shaw, Rickie Lambert and Calum Chambers. Instead, they had their highest league finish and qualified for the Europa League. This year, despite the solid Ronald Koeman departing, they have got to their first cup final in nearly four decades.

Both clubs have their own histories to chase. There is no doubt that it will be Southampton who will cherish this trophy more than Manchester United. Mourinho himself had said that the victory would have an effect on the team for nothing more than the two off days that they are to have after the match.

