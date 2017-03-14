Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United at Half Time, live football score, FA Cup quarter-final: A half defined by a Red Card

Live Chelsea vs Manchester United: Chances have been at a premium in the first half. (Source: Reuters) Live Chelsea vs Manchester United: Chances have been at a premium in the first half. (Source: Reuters)

LIVE Updates Chelsea vs Manchester United:

0209 hrs IST: So it seems Antonio Conte was shouting straight on Mourinho’s face after Valencia fouled Marcos Alonso. Mourinho got a taste of what his former charges must be facing on a regular basis but didn’t really back down. We are certainly seeing a nice little rivalry brewing between these two.

0159 hrs IST: These last 15 minutes could potentially have decided who goes through from here. The scores are still level, the effect of the lesser man hasn’t really shown on Manchester United but there is still an entire half left to play.

0155 hrs IST: Things are heating up at the touchlines with Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte having a go at one another. The referee has a word with the two but the way they walked off after the talk definitely shows that this isn’t the end of it. The match has been spiced up by that sending off, that’s for sure.

0153 hrs IST: Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been subbed off for Marouane Fellaini by Mourinho.

0150 hrs IST: Ander Herrera has been sent off!! He fouled Hazard yet again and had absolutely nothing on the ball. It must have been the fourth time that Hazard has been fouled and Herrera, already on a Yellow, gets another booking and is sent off. This could change things.

0147 hrs IST: A little heads up-unlike what used to be the norm, there will be no replays after the match. So if it ends as a draw at the end of the 90 minutes, the match will go into extra time and penalties if needed. There will be no replay at Old Trafford.

0141 hrs IST: Hazard looked dangerous once again when he took the ball from the defence and looked to start a counter attack. He had Rojo backing when Pogba took the ball away from him with a brilliant tackle. He then got it to Marcus Rashford on the right who managed to isolate David Luiz. He put a cross in but it went straight to Cortouis.

0134 hrs IST: Ander Herrera is the first to get a booking on the night as he tries to stop Hazard who is slowly proving to be more than what United can seemingly handle.

0130 hrs IST: Eden Hazard turns it on for Chelsea. He takes the ball on the wings and runs half way across the pitch skipping past defenders and takes a shot inside the box and provokes a brilliant save from De Gea. The resulting corner fell for Cahill who took a shot that was saved yet again by De Gea.

0128 hrs IST: The first real shot on goal was taken by Mkhitaryan. Rashford took the ball in his stride and tried to go through Cahill. Cahill managed to get a touch and take the pace off the move but Rashford finds Mkhitaryan who cuts in takes the shot. It is just wide of the far post.

0121 hrs IST: No real chances on both ends but it has been a brisk start from both sides. You could say that Courtouis has had more touches of the ball so far but nothing to separate the two sides at the moment.

0110 hrs IST: Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester City are all through. A clash at Stamford Bridge awaits. Who will join the other three Premier League giants? As of now, the two sets of teams are out on the pitch shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries before they start of the battle.

0106 hrs IST: So it seems Marcus Rashford will be the striker for United. He isn’t fully fit but, according to a BBC Reporter:

Marcus Rashford has just run 10 yards in a straight line, turned in a circle and ran in a straight line again. He’s looking good. — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) 13 March 2017

0044 hrs IST: Team News:

Chelsea starting XI: Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Willian, Diego Costa, Hazard

Chelsea subs: Begovic, Terry, Zouma, Chalobah, Fabregas, Pedro, Batshuayi.

Manchester United starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Smalling (c), Rojo, Darmian, Herrera, Pogba, Young, Mkhitaryan, Rashford.

United subs: Romero, Bailly, Blind, Carrick, Fellaini, Lingard, Mata.

0037 hrs IST: The last time these two sides met, Jose Mourinho had a nightmare of a return. United were routed 4-0 at Stamford Bridge. That was only a sign of things to come as Antonio Conte’s men have taken the Premier League by storm and are pretty much strolling towards the title at the moment. United, on the other hand, endured a lean run but have now got into their stride. Even then, the points they lost in the period when they were drawing almost every match means that they are now fighting for a top four finish.

United already have a piece of silverware in their pockets in the form of the English League Cup. They had a dilemma in their hands when Jose Mourinho found himself without a striker for tonight’s clash. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is serving a three-match suspension while both Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial unavailable for selection. This means that Marcus Rashford gets a start but it is yet to be seen who plays as the striker. Mourinho will be hoping for a better result this time on the ground that he has had some of his most memorable years of his career.

Chelsea host Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter finals on Tuesday. As far as form goes, there is little to seperate the two sides. Manchester United have been unbeaten in all competitions since November 2016. Chelsea, on the other hand, have turned the Premier League into almost a one horse race this season. With 11 games left, Chelsea have a lead of nine points over second placed Tottenham Hotspur and have looked solid in all departments on the pitch Antonio Conte’s first season at the helm at Stamford Bridge. Manchester United have already won the League Cup this season and are looking to successfully defend their FA Cup title.

