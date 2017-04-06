Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City, live football score, Premier League: Eden Hazard puts Chelsea in front against Manchester City

Live Chelsea vs Manchester City: Chelsea will be keen to get back to winning ways. (Source: Reuters) Live Chelsea vs Manchester City: Chelsea will be keen to get back to winning ways. (Source: Reuters)

Chelsea will be looking to prove that their shock loss to Crystal Palace was just a one-off and they would have no better platform to do so than when they host Manchester City. A victory for City would give the rest of the teams in the top four of the Premier League a faint hope of managing to topple Chelsea from the top of the table. Victor Moses still won’t be playing and Antonio Conte has decided not to use Pedro in the starting line up. For Manchester City, Vincent Kompany is making a return in place of Nicolas Otamendi.

Live Updates, Chelsea vs Manchester City:

0045 hrs IST: Manchester City are dominating possession but Chelsea look only too happy to sit back and hit them on the counter. Guardiola nervously strolling along the touch line.

0035 hrs IST: GOAL!! Eden Hazard puts Chelsea in front! That is more of a defensive blunder than anything else. Hazard whips in a shot from an angle just inside the box but it was going straight at Caballero. But Vincent Kompany can’t take his head out of the way and the deflection renders the City goalkeeper helpless. Chelsea have been relentless though, and that is completely to their credit.

0027 hrs IST: This how the two teams line up:

Team to face Man City: Courtois; Zouma, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Azpilicueta, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard. #CHEMCI — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) 5 April 2017

