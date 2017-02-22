Live football score, Manchester City vs Monaco, Champions League: Monaco get game underway against Manchester City

Manchester City vs Monaco, Champions League Live: Monaco’s Radamel Falcao is expected to cause trouble for Manchester City. (Source: AP) Manchester City vs Monaco, Champions League Live: Monaco’s Radamel Falcao is expected to cause trouble for Manchester City. (Source: AP)

0126 hrs IST: Chance at the other end now and the first for Monaco. Mbappe runs and dribbles into the area, skips past a few legs but his attempted shot is blocked. Neat effort that to turn defence into attack within seconds.

0124 hrs IST: Another chance for City. Stones to Aguero, to Yaya and he brings Silva into play. Silva spots the run of Sane to his left but the shot/cross into the area is poor. Blazes over and the chance goes begging

0119 hrs IST: City on the counter could be the difference tonight as Monaco commit players forward. Kevin de Bruyne runs down the right channel, bit of quick passing and Sterling is almost through. But play called back as the England striker is offside. That could be the difference maker tonight for City.

0115 hrs IST: KICK OFF! Monaco get play underway. In red and white, they’re going from right to left and City in their light blue are going from left to right.

0113 hrs IST: Players are out on the pitch and the Champions League anthem is being blared. The Champioooooooooooooons!! Skippers David Silva and Radamel Falcao shake hands.

0108 hrs IST: Under 10 minutes before kick-off. City would need to be wary of the attacking prowess of Falcao – someone who has been at the Etihad before as a United player – and young star Mbappe who has already been compared to a certain Thierry Henry

0052 hrs IST: STAT ATTACK!

6 – Monaco have won all six two-legged ties with English clubs

10 – Leverkusen are ten matches unbeaten at home in European competition

0048 hrs IST: Havertz in Leverkusen’s XI is only 17 years old and is a striker. Pretty great for the youngster to be playing on the biggest stage of it all!

0035 hrs IST: So that’s seven changes for City from the team that drew 0-0 on weekend in the FA Cup. Caballero, Sagna, Toure, Sane, David Silva, De Bruyne and Sterling the players that have come in

0030 hrs IST: LINEUPS FROM GERMANY:

Bayer Leverkusen: Leno; Heinrichs, Dragovic, Toprak, Wendell; Bellarabi, Aranguiz, Kampl, Brandt; Havertz, Chicharito.

Atletico Madrid: Moyá; Vrsaljko, Savic, Giménez, Filipe Luis; Saúl, Gabi, Koke, Carrasco; Griezmann, Gameiro.

0015 hrs IST: LINEUPS:

Manchester City: Willy Caballero, Bacary Sagna, John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi, Fernandinho, Yaya Touré, Leroy Sané, David Silva (C), Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Agüero

Monaco: Danijel Subasic, Kamil Glik, Andrea Raggi, Benjamin Mendy, Djibril Sidibé, Fabinho, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Bernardo Silva, Thomas Lemar, Kylian Mbappé, Radamel Falcao

0015 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the first leg of round of 16 involving Manchester City against Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen against Atletico Madrid.

Manchester City have reason to be wary when they host Monaco in the first leg of the last-16 of the UEFA Champions League. For despite City’s improve recent showings at the back, Monaco are a tough side when they attack and the numbers tell the story – the French side are top of Ligue 1 and have scored 76 goals from 26 games in the league which is nearly 3 goals a game. Their last contest against an English side came in this edition itself when they beat Spurs both home and away. For City, it is another chance to prove that they can belong at the top level of the European football and repeat their best showing of making the quarters last season.

In the other game on the night, Bayer Leverkusen host Atletico Madrid in what is expected to be a feisty and yet a cagey contest – one that Atleti manager Diego Simeone thrives upon.

