UEFA Champions League, Arsenal vs Bayern Munich, Live football score: Arsenal lead 1-0 courtesy Theo Walcott strike against Bayern Munich

Arsenal are once again on the brink of elimination from the last-16 of the UEFA Champions League and once again from Bayern Munich’s hands. The first leg at the Allianz Arena ended 5-1 in favour of the Bavarians and brought upon plenty of backlash towards the players and manager Arsene Wenger. In fact, question marks over Wenger’s future have never been stronger than at the moment.

In the other Champions League game on the night, Napoli host Real Madrid at Stadio San Paolo in Italy with the Spanish side leading 3-1 on aggregate. Things are precariously placed for the defensively shaky defending champions Real who could bow out on away goals. Catch live scores and updates from Arsenal vs Bayern Munich and Napoli vs Real Madrid.

Champions League second leg Live score and updates:

0139 hrs IST: Bayern Munich with two good chances. Vidal is penalised for a possible foul on Bellerin and another chance is blocked. Momentum once again back with Bayern

0135 hrs IST: GOAL!! Theo Walcott with a thunderous finish into the roof of the net with Manuel Neuer beaten. Really good finish that from the England striker after skipping past two Bayern defenders. Creeps in from the near post and Neuer would be disappointed to not have at least got a hand to it. Arsenal 1-0, down 2-5 on aggregate

0131 hrs IST: Walcott tries to twist and turn into the Bayern penalty box to create that yard to get a shot on but he’s denied that luxury. Sanchez tries to lap in on the space but he’s denied too. Arsenal piling on the pressure. Cross from the right intended for Giroud and Javi Martinez heads it away for a corner. And nothing from the resultant set piece. Stays 0-0 after 17 minutes

0128 hrs IST: Giroud making his presence felt inside the box. Leaps highest and causes Bayern some problems with his aerial prowess. But his header is narrowly wide.

0123 hrs IST: Seven minutes in and Bayern have more of the ball. Dominating the possession, as they do, but no real chance yet. Little concern as Robben cuts in from the right on his left foot but an outstretched Arsenal leg deflects it for a corner. Nothing comes from it

0118 hrs IST: NEWS: Danny Welbeck picked up an injury in the warm-up and Olivier Giroud has come in as a replacement.

0115 hrs IST: And we’re off! Play is underway. And 40 seconds in, there is a stoppage with lots of paper streamers/toilet papers coming from the Bayern fans’ end

0108 hrs IST: Real Madrid have scored in a record 46 successive fixtures in all competitions. Pepe Reina will have to be immense to end that streak.

0059 hrs IST: Will this trend continue?

10 – Since 2003/04, Arsenal have lost just 10 of 62 CL home games, but 6 of those defeats have come in the knockout stages. Stagefright. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 7 March 2017

0052 hrs IST: In the Napoli vs Real Madrid, five changes by Zinedine Zidane from the side that beat Eibar 4-1 on the weekend. Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale return along with Toni Kroos, Marcelo and Dani Carvajal. Not a lot of shuffling about from Napoli with Allan coming in for Zielinski from the first leg.

0046 hrs IST: Bayern come into the contest after beating Cologne 3-1. They’ve made five changes and still look mighty impressive. Mats Hummels, Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben, Rafinha and Xabi Alonso come in to replace Juan Bernat, suspended Philipp Lahm, Douglas Costa, Thomas Muller and Kingsley Coman.

0043 hrs IST: Four changes to Arsenal team that was easily swept aside by Liverpool 3-1 on the weekend. Alexis Sanchez is back after a controversial stay on the bench. Elsewhere, David Ospina, Aaron Ramsey and Theo Walcott come in for Petr Cech, Alex Iwobi, Francis Coquelin. (Sanchez is on for Giroud)

0037 hrs IST: With the team needing a near miracle in about 45 minutes from now, Arsenal fans have gathered outside in protest. Their demands are simple: “No New Contract” for Arsene Wenger. Arsenal fans are running a protest campaign tonight outside the Emirates and are asking the board to bring about change in leadership at the London club. Meanwhile, reports earlier in the day said Arsene Wenger has formally told the players he will be leaving in the summer.

Arsenal fans outside the Emirates Stadium before the Champions League second leg against Bayern Munich. (Source: Reuters) Arsenal fans outside the Emirates Stadium before the Champions League second leg against Bayern Munich. (Source: Reuters)

00:24 hrs IST: Team news from both games:

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich

Arsenal XI: David Ospina; Hector Bellerin, Mustafi, Laurent Koscielny, Nacho Monreal; Aaron Ramsey, Xhaka; Theo Walcott, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Danny Welbeck; Alexis Sanchez

Bayern Munich XI: Manuel Neuer; Rafinha, Mats Hummels, Javi Martínez, David Alaba; Xabi Alonso, Thiago Alcantara, Arturo Vidal; Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery, Robert Lewandowski

Napoli vs Real Madrid

Napoli XI: Pepe Reina; Elseid Hysaj, Raul Albiol, Kalidou Koulibaly, Faouzi Ghoulam; Allan, Amadou Diawara, Hamsik; Jose Callejón, Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne

Real Madrid XI: Keylor Navas; Dani Carvajal, Pepe, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema

00:10 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to this second leg live blog to discuss and keep strong focus on both the games in the Champions League. One sits pretty firmly in Bayern Munich’s hands with Arsenal having plenty to do in London, the other one in Naples is more evenly poised. Real Madrid have a 3-1 aggregate lead but two goals by Napoli could be enough. However that is easier said than done against a Spanish side that is known for its prolific scoring (and also for its defensive lapses!). We’d try and keep tabs on both games but our primary focus will be on Arsenal vs Bayern Munich.

