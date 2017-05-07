Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United, Live Premier League: Arsenal kick off the match at the Emirates

Live Arsenal vs Manchester United: Both teams have had disappointing campaigns this Premier League season. Live Arsenal vs Manchester United: Both teams have had disappointing campaigns this Premier League season.

Manchester United visit the Emirates Stadium to play Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday. It is on a rare occasion that the two teams are meeting each other in any match while both being outside the league’s top-4. While Manchester United’s 14 draws, the highest in the league by some distance, has potentially cost them a place in the top-4, Arsenal have seen an alarming fall from grace since the 10-2 thrashing they received over two legs in the Champions League Round of 16. United are fifth on the league standings while Arsenal are sixth, five points behind their rivals but with a game in hand. Catch live updates of Arsenal vs Manchester United here.

Live Arsenal vs Manchester United score:

2033 hrs IST: Mkhitaryan brought down by Oxlade-Chamberlain and it is a free kick for United. Oxlade-Chamberlain is quite lucky to not be booked, that was a rash challenge

2032 hrs IST: Arsenal kick off the match, United take possession and Juan Mata sends in a cross from the right into the area, Rooney rises but his header is wide

2027 hrs IST: Liverpool have played out a drab 0-0 draw with Southampton at Anfield. Liverpool remain third but if United win this match, they can cut down their the gap between them and the Reds to two points. United also will remain with a game in hand on them.

2026 hrs IST: Jose Mourinho before the match: I trust the players, I know they have quality, I know they have desire. But I know three of them don’t play football for six or seven weeks. To finish top four we need to win four matches. To win the Europa League we need to win two matches.

2024 hrs IST: In case you missed the team sheets:

2012 hrs IST: Arsenal, on the other hand, will be playing for pride. If they win this match, they still trail the last Champions League spot by six points with four games in hand. They do have at least a game in hand on both Manchester United and Manchester City who are above them but a top four spot looks well out of their reach at this moment. United are hence preserving their strength and Arsenal are playing for pride. How many times have we seen the two sides approaching this match with this mindset?

2008 hrs IST: With a top-four spot looking more unlikely by the week, Jose Mourinho has clearly stated that Manchester United will be giving the Europa League the priority over the Premier League. But by no means does that mean that United have fielded a second string side. Wayne Rooney is in the starting XI but more importantly, so is Juan Mata, who makes his return from injury. Chris Smalling and Phil Jones also return do defensive duties.

1951 hrs IST: There was a time, when matches between Arsenal and Manchester United would be the one fixture that would decide the Premier League title. Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson’s sides have fought many a memorable battles on the green grass of Old Trafford, Highbury and later the Emirates Stadium.

Then came the decline. Arsenal were the first to fall off the pecking order and that was when United were having one of their most successful periods. From being a team that never finished outside the top two, Arsenal became a side that fought for the final Champions League spot. With the departure of Ferguson, United also fell, giving way to Manchester City and Chelsea.

1941 hrs IST: A look at the two starting XIs:

Manchester United: De Gea, Tuanzebe, Jones, Smalling, Darmian, Carrick, Herrera, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Martial, Rooney (C) Subs: Romero, Bailly, Blind, Lingard, Rashford, Pogba, McTominay.

Arsenal: Cech; Holding, Koscielny, Monreal; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xhaka, Ramsey, Gibbs; Ozil, Welbeck, Sanchez. Subs: Ospina, Bellerin, Gabriel, Iwobi, Coquelin, Giroud, Walcott.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd